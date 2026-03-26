SEALSQ Well Positioned with Post-Quantum Chips and PKI to Support Wi-SUN Alliance Members in Building Quantum-Resilient Smart Meter Ecosystems Amid Rising Demand in Smart Energy

Geneva, Switzerland, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a leader in semiconductors, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), and post-quantum cryptography (PQC) hardware and software solutions, today announced its readiness to support the Wi-SUN Alliance and its members in addressing the emerging challenges of quantum computing threats to smart energy infrastructure. SEALSQ's advanced post-quantum (PQ) chips and comprehensive PKI services position the Company to provide expert guidance and solutions for developing transition roadmaps toward full quantum resilience in smart meter ecosystems.

As quantum computing advances pose risks such as "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks to current cryptographic systems, the smart energy sector, including Wi-SUN-compliant networks, requires proactive preparation for hybrid and post-quantum cryptographic migrations. While Wi-SUN protocols already incorporate strong security features like 256-bit AES for data protection, SEALSQ stands prepared to collaborate with the Alliance and its members to enhance these frameworks with NIST-approved PQC algorithms, ensuring long-term compliance and interoperability in large-scale IoT deployments for smart utilities.

SEALSQ's QS7001 secure System-on-Chip (SoC) and QVault Trusted Platform Module (TPM) integrate hardware roots of trust with PQC capabilities, while the INeS PKI platform delivers scalable device identity management, secure provisioning, certificate lifecycle handling, and support for cryptographic agility, critical tools for constructing phased transition roadmaps that minimize disruption while achieving quantum resilience.

SEALSQ is already actively engaged with Wi-SUN Alliance members, including through its established partnership with Landis+Gyr, a leading smart metering provider. This collaboration utilizes SEALSQ's INeS PKI and secure elements to strengthen network security and meet regulatory requirements for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI).

"Quantum threats demand forward-thinking collaboration across standards bodies and industry leaders," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. "SEALSQ is fully prepared to bring our PQ chip expertise and PKI leadership to the Wi-SUN Alliance, helping members navigate the transition to quantum-resilient systems with practical, hardware-anchored solutions and customized roadmaps that safeguard smart meter ecosystems for the future."

Phil Beecher, President and CEO of the Wi-SUN Alliance, emphasizing the organization's attention to this critical topic, noted, "We're looking at the post-quantum topic carefully and are glad to have members like SEALSQ contributing their expertise to help advance quantum-resilient capabilities across our ecosystem."

SEALSQ will participate actively in the Wi-SUN Open House 2026 on March 27, 2026, at Ochanomizu Sola City Hall West in Tokyo. This important full-day event focuses on the latest advancements in Wi-SUN FAN and HAN technologies, massive IoT, and smart utility networks. SEALSQ looks forward to engaging with Alliance members and stakeholders to discuss opportunities for enhancing Wi-SUN protocols and building quantum-resilient compliance strategies.

Following the Wi-SUN Open House, SEALSQ will be inviting a selection of customers and local partners to celebrate SEALSQ's partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1 Racing Team during the Suzuka Japanese Grand Prix weekend (March 27-29, 2026). This private gathering will highlight the innovative application of quantum-secure technologies across high-performance sectors, from smart energy infrastructure to elite motorsport.

For more information on SEALSQ's quantum-resilient solutions and support for Wi-SUN ecosystems, visit www.sealsq.com or contact info@sealsq.com.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@theequitygroup.com







