KH Group Plc
Stock exchange release 26 March 2026 at 2:30 pm EET
KH Group’s Annual Report 2025 published
KH Group has published its Annual Report for 2025 today. The Annual Report includes the Board of Directors’ Report, Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and the Governing Bodies’ Remuneration Report. The Board of Director’s Report and Financial Statements as a whole, including the Sustainability report, can be found on the Company’s website.
The Financial Statements are also published as an xHTML file in Finnish language in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the Group’s primary statements and notes have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on the ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).
The Annual Report, the Board of Director’s Report and Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and the Governing Bodies’ Remuneration Report as well as the xHTML file are available on the Company’s website at www.khgroup.com and attached to this release.
KH GROUP PLC
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Carl Haglund, tel. +358 40 500 6898
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.khgroup.com
KH Group Plc is a Nordic corporation supporting sustainable construction and society’s critical functions with two business areas: KH-Koneet, supplier of construction and earth-moving machinery, and Nordic Rescue Group, rescue vehicle manufacturer. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information at www.khgroup.com/en
Attachments
- KH Group Annual Report 2025
- Corporate Governance Statement 2025
- Remuneration Report 2025
- KH Group Oyj - Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements 31.12.2025
- 743700F6CLX8JMYDEP21-2025-12-31-1-fi