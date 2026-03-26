KH Group Plc

Stock exchange release 26 March 2026 at 2:30 pm EET



KH Group’s Annual Report 2025 published

KH Group has published its Annual Report for 2025 today. The Annual Report includes the Board of Directors’ Report, Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and the Governing Bodies’ Remuneration Report. The Board of Director’s Report and Financial Statements as a whole, including the Sustainability report, can be found on the Company’s website.

The Financial Statements are also published as an xHTML file in Finnish language in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the Group’s primary statements and notes have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on the ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

The Annual Report, the Board of Director’s Report and Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and the Governing Bodies’ Remuneration Report as well as the xHTML file are available on the Company’s website at www.khgroup.com and attached to this release.

KH GROUP PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:

CEO Carl Haglund, tel. +358 40 500 6898

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.khgroup. com

KH Group Plc is a Nordic corporation supporting sustainable construction and society’s critical functions with two business areas: KH-Koneet, supplier of construction and earth-moving machinery, and Nordic Rescue Group, rescue vehicle manufacturer. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information at www.khgroup.com/en

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