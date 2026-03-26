Gordon Brothers Expands Broyhill with Three New Licensees

Boston, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, announced the expansion of Broyhill with three new licensees—Living Style, Bedding Industries of America and Town & Country Living—as part of the firm’s revitalization of the American heritage furniture brand.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, Broyhill is known for its timeless designs, quality materials and affordable prices. Gordon Brothers first acquired the furniture brand in early 2025 and has since managed, marketed and maximized the brand’s portfolio through the firm’s asset-light approach to find best-in-class partners with expertise in specialized categories and to help usher in the next chapter of its story.

“Over the past year, it has been exciting to work with and help reinvigorate the Broyhill brand,” said Carolyn D’Angelo, Senior Managing Director, Head of Brand Operations at Gordon Brothers. “This licensing strategy will allow Broyhill to tap into the expertise of each licensee to expand its catalogue of classic and quality home décor. We’re proud to build upon its legacy and are looking forward to showcasing this classic brand to both long-time and new customers from around the world.”

The new collection will be featured at the High Point Furniture Market taking place April 25-29 in High Point, North Carolina and showcase Broyhill’s expanded catalogue across a variety of product lines, including:

Living Style in upholstery, case goods, storage, outdoor furniture, lighting, office and more

Bedding Industries of America in mattresses

Town & Country Living in indoor and outdoor area rugs and decorative pillows, along with window treatments and hardware

The collection will debut at the launch party on April 23 from 4 to 7 PM at Living Style showroom. For more information about the launch event, please contact Melinda Dye at melindadye@livingstyles.com.

Gordon Brothers has actively invested in and partnered with some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Laura Ashley, Nicole Miller, Telefunken, Rachel Zoe, LK Bennett and Chinese Laundry, since 2003. As owners of several brands, the firm prioritizes expanding brands through licensing to bolster their brick-and-mortar and e-commerce presence and develop more strategic wholesale and retail relationships. Gordon Brothers also invests in design and marketing for its portfolio of brands.

About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.





About Broyhill

Broyhill is a prominent American furniture brand established in the 1920s, recognized for producing durable, moderately priced and stylish home furnishings. Known for its mid-century modern lines, Broyhill combines comfort and stylish design with quality wood construction, making it suitable for both vintage-inspired and modern, functional homes and creating pieces popular with both families and collectors. Broyhill is owned as a joint venture between Gordon Brothers, Hilco Global and Tiger Group. Gordon Brothers is responsible for overseeing business development, marketing and creative vision for the brand.