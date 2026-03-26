Finix Partners with Plaid to Enhance Bank Verification and Streamline Money Movement

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finix , the full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store, today announced a partnership and integration with Plaid , a data network that serves as the analytics layer for financial services. The integration embeds Plaid’s authentication and identity APIs directly into Finix to support fast, secure bank account verification across merchant onboarding, payouts, and ongoing payment management.

Bank account verification remains one of the most critical and friction-prone steps in launching and scaling payments operations. The integration enables businesses to instantly connect, verify, and update bank accounts, helping reduce onboarding delays, mitigate fraud risk, and streamline compliance workflows.

Finix customers can access Plaid’s authentication flow directly through Finix’s no-code onboarding forms or embed it into their own product experiences using Finix’s APIs. Merchants and payment recipients can securely connect bank accounts via Plaid Link, an existing Plaid account, or manual entry, with verified account information tokenized and transmitted securely into the Finix platform.

“Speed and trust are foundational to modern payments,” said Richie Serna, co-founder and CEO at Finix. “Our partnership with Plaid strengthens both. By embedding real-time bank verification directly into Finix, we’re helping businesses onboard merchants and payment recipients faster while reducing fraud and operational risk so they can launch quickly, move money with confidence, and focus on growing their business.”

In addition to supporting onboarding workflows, the integration enhances payouts and disbursements by verifying account ownership before funds are sent. For platforms and merchants managing money movement at scale, upfront verification reduces mismatches, limits payment returns, and strengthens control over funds flow. Together, Plaid’s authentication capabilities and Finix’s tokenized payments infrastructure reduce the need to handle sensitive bank account data directly, minimizing compliance overhead while delivering a seamless experience for end users.

"Consumers want flexibility in how they pay, and businesses want lower-cost alternatives to cards — bank payments deliver both,” said Adam Yoxtheimer, head of partnerships at Plaid. “The challenge has always been making that experience seamless enough to drive real adoption. With Plaid embedded directly into Finix, businesses can offer a bank payment flow that is easy, secure, and built to convert. This helps shift the payment mix in a way that benefits everyone, and can reduce processing costs by as much as 40% compared to cards."

The partnership expands Finix’s no-code and low-code offerings, enabling software platforms, marketplaces, and growing businesses to implement secure, scalable bank verification and payment workflows without heavy development lift.

For more information about the Finix and Plaid integration, visit our blog .

About Finix

Finix is a full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store. From startups to multinationals and publicly traded companies, Finix offers everything needed to deliver a world-class payments experience across the US and Canada. Leading software platforms, marketplaces, retail, and e-commerce businesses use Finix's universal payments API and dashboard to accept payments, automate workflows, enhance customer experiences, and quickly grow revenue. To learn more, contact our sales team .

Media Contact: finix@launchsquad.com