Boltive Expands Its Executive Leadership Team with Two New Strategic Roles: Former Microsoft Executive Ellen Kamor Appointed Chief Revenue Officer and Christine Desrosiers Appointed Chief Product Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boltive , the technology company ensuring safe and compliant digital experiences, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with two new strategic positions of a Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Product Officer. Ellen Kamor is taking on the new role of Chief Revenue Officer. Christine Desrosiers is being promoted to Chief Product Officer. The company also announced that KC Reaney has joined as Chief Technology Officer. Together, these moves reflect Boltive's accelerating growth and its commitment to leading the digital compliance and ad security market at a moment of unprecedented regulatory and technological change.

The leadership expansion comes as Boltive accelerates its next wave of innovation, with a focus on Privacy Guard at scale, CTV privacy infrastructure, and emerging agentic advertising workflows. Since April 2025, the company has nearly doubled revenue, driven by growing enterprise demand for real-time visibility into data flows and ad behavior in production.

"We're building the leadership team that this moment demands," said Pamela Slea, President and CEO of Boltive. "Creating a Chief Revenue Officer role and elevating Christine to Chief Product Officer are direct signals of where we're headed: more enterprise reach, deeper client relationships, and a product strategy grounded in real-time privacy compliance and ad security. Digital compliance is no longer optional, and we're putting the right people in place to make sure Boltive leads that conversation."

Ellen Kamor, Chief Revenue Officer

Ellen Kamor joins Boltive as its Chief Revenue Officer — a newly created position that reflects the company's commitment to scaling its go-to-market engine. Kamor brings deep experience in enterprise partnerships and revenue growth, most recently serving as Senior Director of Partner Sales at Microsoft Advertising, where she led strategic partner sales programs at scale. In this role, Kamor will lead Boltive's full revenue organization, including sales and account management, along with go-to-market strategy and strategic partnerships, driving both new business growth and expansion within existing enterprise clients.

Christine Desrosiers, Chief Product Officer

Christine Desrosiers, CIPP/E, CIPP/US, CIPM, FIP, has been promoted to Chief Product Officer — a role that formalizes and elevates her leadership of Boltive's product strategy as well as privacy and regulatory intelligence. Christine joined Boltive as Head of Privacy and Product and has since become one of the most recognized voices in the digital privacy and ad tech compliance space. She represents Boltive at the IAPP Global Privacy Summit, the Privacy and Security Forum, the California Law Association Privacy Summit, and the NAI Summit, among others. Her work has been central to Boltive's approach to consent management, manipulative pattern detection, and the convergence of privacy and ad security. This promotion reflects both her individual impact and the company's belief that privacy leadership belongs at the C-suite table.

KC Reaney, Chief Technology Officer

Boltive has appointed KC Reaney as Chief Technology Officer, following a recent leadership transition at the CTO level. Reaney is a seasoned engineering executive, bringing over 15 years of experience in the adtech ecosystem. His expertise includes building and scaling high-impact products, specializing in distributed systems at scale, and successfully growing ambitious product visions from initial concept to millions in ARR. Previously, Reaney spent nearly five years at HUMAN as Senior Director of Engineering - Emerging Products, where he focused on the development and delivery of new products to expand HUMAN’s portfolio and introduce new growth opportunities. In his new role, Reaney will take charge of Boltive's engineering and product infrastructure teams, tasked with driving Boltive’s evolution of digital governance and enhancing the company's AI-powered compliance capabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Boltive do, and what problem does it solve? Boltive is a digital compliance and ad security company that solves a problem traditional governance tools can't: enforcing rules in programmatic, automated digital environments that operate at massive scale. Boltive's patented, AI-driven platform simulates real user interactions, validates downstream behavior, and enforces compliance controls continuously in production — giving brands, publishers, and platforms control over digital environments they don't fully own or manually oversee.

Who is Boltive's new Chief Revenue Officer, and what is her background? Ellen Kamor is Boltive's first-ever Chief Revenue Officer — a newly created role. She joins from Microsoft, where she served as Senior Director of Partner Sales, leading strategic partner sales programs at enterprise scale. At Boltive, Kamor will lead the company's sales organization, go-to-market strategy, and strategic partnerships as the company expands its reach into enterprise brands, publishers, and platforms.

Who is Boltive's new Chief Technology Officer, and what is his background? KC Reaney is Boltive's new Chief Technology Officer. Reaney is a seasoned engineering executive with 15+ years of experience in the adtech ecosystem, specializing in distributed systems at scale and building products from zero to millions in ARR. Reaney joins Boltive following a leadership transition at the CTO level and will lead the company's engineering and product infrastructure teams.

Why is Boltive making a CTO change now, and what does it signal about the company's direction? Boltive's CTO transition to KC Reaney reflects a deliberate shift in engineering priorities for its next growth phase. As the company scales Privacy Guard across enterprise environments and expands into CTV and AI-driven ad ecosystems, Boltive requires deeper expertise in distributed systems, real-time data processing, and production-grade infrastructure. Reaney brings a strong track record in building and scaling adtech platforms, with a product-oriented approach aligned to Boltive’s focus on in-production validation and control. This transition comes from a position of strength, with a clear roadmap and increasing enterprise demand.

What is a Chief Product Officer, and why does Boltive have one? A Chief Product Officer (CPO) is a C-suite executive responsible for product strategy, roadmap, and execution across the organization. Boltive elevated Christine Desrosiers to CPO to reflect the increasing importance of product-led growth as the company scales Privacy Guard, expands into CTV, and advances its broader platform capabilities. This role ensures tight alignment between product, engineering, and go-to-market, and embeds Boltive’s core principles, real-time validation, compliance, and revenue protection, into every product decision and customer experience.

How does Boltive approach digital compliance differently from traditional solutions? Traditional compliance tools rely on static rules, manual audits, and reactive enforcement — which breaks down in dynamic, real-time digital environments where millions of transactions occur automatically. Boltive's approach is behavioral: its AI-driven platform simulates real user interactions, validates what actually happens downstream across the ecosystem, and enforces governance rules in real time and in production. This makes Boltive the behavioral enforcement layer for digital compliance — not just a checklist tool.

Why is digital compliance becoming a C-suite priority in 2026? Digital compliance has moved from a back-office legal concern to a board-level business risk. Regulatory pressure from laws like GDPR, CCPA, and emerging U.S. state privacy laws has increased dramatically. At the same time, programmatic advertising's complexity — with dozens of intermediaries between a brand and a consumer — has made it nearly impossible to manually ensure that ads are served safely, legally, and as intended. Companies that fail to enforce compliance at scale face regulatory fines, brand safety incidents, and loss of consumer trust. Boltive's C-suite expansion reflects this shift: compliance leadership now belongs at the top of the org chart.



About Boltive

Boltive exists because digital systems execute programmatically and at scale, and traditional governance fails in that environment. Our patented, AI-driven solutions apply governance, security, and compliance controls by simulating real user interactions, validating downstream behavior, and enforcing rules continuously in production. We are the behavioral enforcement layer that gives customers control and confidence in environments they do not fully own or manually oversee. Learn more at Boltive.com .