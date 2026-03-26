MAAS’s Subsidiary Qingdao Maisi Completes RMB3.2 Million Mobile Charging Robots Delivery, Expands into Southwest China Market

QINGDAO, China, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maase Inc. (NASDAQ: MAAS) (“MAAS” or “the Company”) today announced the successful completion of equipment deliveries under a sales agreement of Qingdao Maisi AI Technology Co., Ltd. (“Qingdao Maisi”), a subsidiary of the Company, which was executed in June 2025. The sales agreement covers 20 units of the “Xiaoli Charging” 150kWh intelligent mobile charging robots, which have now been delivered and deployed to designated locations in Yunnan and Guizhou provinces of South China as scheduled, and has a contract value of RMB3.2 million.

The delivered mobile charging robot units integrate core components of lithium iron phosphate battery packs, battery management systems (BMS), power conversion modules, and high-voltage distribution units. Featuring high-efficiency bidirectional power capabilities, intelligent control systems, and multi-layered safety protections, these mobile charging robot units are designed for diverse public and semi-public charging scenarios.

Guotao Liu, Co-Chief Executive Officer of MAAS, commented, “The seamless project delivery underscores our proven expertise in product fulfillment and complex project execution within the intelligent mobile charging sector. We maintain rigorous quality standards and ensure that every unit of our products meets our performance commitments, thereby earning client trust and market recognition.”

As a provider of new energy intelligent charging solutions, Qingdao Maisi offers end-to-end services spanning from manufacturing to after-sales support. The project delivery carries significant strategic weight, representing Qingdao Maisi’s presence in key Southwest China market through successful penetration of Yunnan and Guizhou. It also demonstrates Qingdao Maisi’s integrated capabilities across production, quality assurance, and long-term service, establishing a foundation for further regional expansion.

Going forward, the operational insights gained from this deployment will serve as a replicable framework for scaling intelligent mobile charging solutions across broader markets. Qingdao Maisi remains committed to advancing product innovation and service excellence, driving the evolution of new energy charging infrastructure toward greater intelligence, efficiency, and safety through comprehensive full-chain offerings.

About MAAS

Founded in 2010 and formerly known as Highest Performances Holdings Inc. and Puyi Inc., we have evolved with a vision to become a leading provider of intelligent technology-driven family and enterprise services. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life for families worldwide by leveraging two primary driving forces: technological intelligence and capital investments. We are dedicated to investing in high-quality enterprises with global potential, focusing on areas such as artificial-intelligence services, advanced deep-tech solutions, science-backed health and wellness products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When MAAS uses words such as “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from MAAS’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: MAAS’s goals and strategies; MAAS’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets MAAS serves and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by MAAS with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in MAAS’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. MAAS undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.