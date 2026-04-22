MAAS Announces Launch of Stars Distributed Intelligent Computing Center Project with its Partners, with a Total Planned Investment of up to RMB5 Billion

QINGDAO, China, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maase Inc. (NASDAQ: MAAS) (“MAAS” or the “Company”) today announced that its consolidated entity, Huazhi Future (Chongqing) Technology Co., Ltd. (“Huazhi Future”), together with China Power Computing Technology Application (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and Sino-International Yuzhi (Chongqing) Technology Co., Ltd., has officially launched the “Stars Distributed Intelligent Computing Center Project” (the “Stars Project”). With a total planned investment of up to RMB5 billion, the project is designed to support Chinese government’s national initiatives of “East-to-West Computing Resource Transfer” and “Xinjiang-to-Chongqing Computing Resource Transfer”. The project aims to build an intelligent computing infrastructure network covering key regions, deliver rapidly deployable standardized computing units and enhance regional computing supply capacity and utilization efficiency.

Against the backdrop of the Chinese government’s 15th Five-Year Plan’s push to transform the national computing infrastructure system from “construction-focused” to “operation and secure and controllable-focused,” the Stars Project adopts a forward-looking three-layer collaborative architecture: “dual-core + multi-level edge + unified platform”. This architecture will directly address the challenges of latency, bandwidth costs, and data compliance bottlenecks when deploying AI applications to end-user scenarios such as industrial and urban governance.

“Dual-Core + Multi-level Edge Nodes”: Building a Nationally Integrated Agile Computing Network

The Stars Project is planned with a construction period of 60 months and will be rolled out in five phases, from pilot validation to large-scale implementation. Its core infrastructure will include:

Dual-Core Intelligent Computing Centers (Centralized Training & Inference Hub): The computing centers will be located in Yinchuan, Ningxia, with a planned deployment of 512 high-performance servers, and Yiwu, Xinjiang, with a planned deployment of 256 high-performance servers. The dual-core centers will operate in coordination to provide robust centralized training, inference, and massive data processing capabilities.





The computing centers will be located in Yinchuan, Ningxia, with a planned deployment of 512 high-performance servers, and Yiwu, Xinjiang, with a planned deployment of 256 high-performance servers. The dual-core centers will operate in coordination to provide robust centralized training, inference, and massive data processing capabilities. 50–100 Multi-level Edge Nodes (Low-Latency Outposts): These nodes will be deployed in containerized, modular form, enabling “on-site installation, plug-and-play, elastic expansion”. Each node is equipped with 10–16 edge servers for low-latency inference and localized data processing, fully suitable for multi-site replication needs.





These nodes will be deployed in containerized, modular form, enabling “on-site installation, plug-and-play, elastic expansion”. Each node is equipped with 10–16 edge servers for low-latency inference and localized data processing, fully suitable for multi-site replication needs. Integrated Command and Dispatch Platform: A unified national brain platform will be responsible for management, scheduling, billing, operation and maintenance, and security of the entire network’s computing resources.





First 4000P Edge Computing Node Deployed, Redefining Agile Computing

To address latency and data residency challenges of traditional centralized intelligent computing centers, the Stars Project will promote edge computing when responding to end-user scenarios. This solution will adopt a containerized, modular deployment method with significant advantages in plug-and-play and elastic expansion.

The implementation of the Stars Project and investment, cooperation and other arrangements contemplated therein will be subject to further negotiation and execution of definitive agreements among the relevant parties.

In early 2026, Huazhi Future delivered a dedicated briefing on the Stars Project to the Yuzhong District government of Chongqing, and received high recognition and support from the government. In April 2026, it officially deployed its first high-performance edge computing node in Lengshui Town, Shizhu County, Chongqing, with a scale of 4000 Petaflops (“P”), while actively coordinating green power direct supply to create a zero-carbon computing benchmark.

Ms. Min Zhou, the Chief Executive Officer of MAAS, commented, “The launch of the Stars Project with its partners is a strategic step for MAAS in the AI computing infrastructure sector. In the face of the ‘computing shortage’ and ‘high energy consumption’ challenges in this AI era, our precise deployment of modular edge nodes will reduce MAAS’s overall operating costs and optimize MAAS’s profitability structure directly and significantly, while providing customers with cost-effective, low-latency AI computing power. The project will fulfill our commitment to green and sustainable development.”

“Currently, Huazhi Future has established deep cooperation in intelligent computing center development with core hubs such as Chongqing Co-location Dual-Active Data Center, Sichuan Ya’an Intelligent Computing Center, and Beijing Super Cloud Computing Center. Meanwhile, it has been featured as a representative enterprise in typical application scenarios of the Chinese government’s national project of ‘East-to-West Computing Resource Transfer’ on China Central Television. We are confident in our position in the rapidly growing AI new infrastructure market, which will create long-term value for our shareholders.”

About MAAS

Founded in 2010 and formerly known as Highest Performances Holdings Inc. and Puyi Inc., we have evolved with a vision to become a leading provider of intelligent technology-driven family and enterprise services. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life for families worldwide by leveraging two primary driving forces: technological intelligence and capital investments. We are dedicated to investing in high-quality enterprises with global potential, focusing on areas such as artificial-intelligence services, advanced deep-tech solutions, science-backed health and wellness products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When MAAS uses words such as “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from MAAS’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: MAAS’s goals and strategies; MAAS’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets MAAS serves and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by MAAS with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in MAAS’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. MAAS undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.