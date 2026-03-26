TestMu AI Browser Cloud now offers browser infrastructure to scale AI Agents

San Francisco, CA, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestMu AI, the world's first full-stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, today announced that TestMu AI’s Browser Cloud now brings enterprise-ready web infrastructure to AI agents, giving them the same reliability and scale the world’s biggest teams already trust.

Solving the Infrastructure Bottleneck for Agentic AI

The rapid adoption of AI agents has exposed a critical gap in enterprise infrastructure. While agents can reason and execute at unprecedented speed, the browser layer, the point at which agents interact with the real web, was built for human-paced interaction, not agent-scale workloads. For enterprises building and deploying agents at scale, this infrastructure gap translates directly into failed pipelines, lost productivity, and unrealized ROI.

TestMu AI Browser Cloud addresses this by unlocking the same high-performance, scalable test cloud that currently powers over 1.5 billion tests annually. This move allows developers and engineering & quality teams to move beyond the limitations of local environments and brittle setups, providing a self-governing layer for AI agents to interact with the web.

“AI can already think at the speed of code, but without the right infrastructure, that speed turns into chaos,” said Asad Khan, CEO and Co-Founder of TestMu AI. “TestMu AI Browser Cloud transforms our infrastructure into an intelligent co-pilot for agents, letting them reason, observe, and act autonomously across thousands of browser environments, so quality becomes a built-in property of how software is delivered”.

Key capabilities of the TestMu AI Browser Cloud now offer:

Browser Cloud offers features specifically designed for the unique demands of autonomous agents:

Massive Parallelism on Demand: Agents can spin up hundreds of concurrent, live browser sessions (via sessions.create()) to perform complex tasks, such as searching multiple travel destinations or monitoring vast price catalogs simultaneously.

Agents can spin up hundreds of concurrent, live browser sessions (via sessions.create()) to perform complex tasks, such as searching multiple travel destinations or monitoring vast price catalogs simultaneously. Deep Integration with " Agent Skills ": For teams using coding assistants such as Cursor or Claude, Browser Cloud offers a dedicated "agent skill" that plugs directly into the workflow, enabling agents to understand the SDK and write integrations autonomously.

For teams using coding assistants such as Cursor or Claude, Browser Cloud offers a dedicated "agent skill" that plugs directly into the workflow, enabling agents to understand the SDK and write integrations autonomously. TestMu AI Tunnel: Unlike standard infrastructure, TestMu AI Browser Cloud includes a built-in tunnel, allowing agents to access local development environments securely, staging servers, and internal dashboards behind corporate firewalls.

Unlike standard infrastructure, TestMu AI Browser Cloud includes a built-in tunnel, allowing agents to access local development environments securely, staging servers, and internal dashboards behind corporate firewalls. Full Session Transparency: To solve the "black box" problem of headless browsers, every session captures full video recordings, console logs, and network request replays, enabling developers to see exactly what their agent saw.

To solve the "black box" problem of headless browsers, every session captures full video recordings, console logs, and network request replays, enabling developers to see exactly what their agent saw. Enterprise-Grade Reliability: Built on the same infrastructure that has executed billions of tests for companies like Microsoft, OpenAI, and NVIDIA, Browser Cloud meets SOC 2, GDPR, and HIPAA compliance standards.

Availability

Developers can get started by installing the SDK via NPM: npm install @testmuai/browser-cloud For more information, visit: https://www.testmuai.com/browser-cloud/

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest) is a Full-Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that empowers teams to test intelligently and ship faster. Engineered for scale, it offers end-to-end AI agents to plan, author, execute, and analyze software quality. AI-native by design, the platform enables testing of web, mobile, and enterprise applications at any scale across real devices, real browsers, and custom real-world environments.