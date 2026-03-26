VSiN Offers Exclusive Access to Player Prop Projection Tools with Opta Predictions

LAS VEGAS and LONDON, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful rollout of projection tools for both NFL and NBA player prop projections, VSiN today announced the introduction of Opta Predictions for MLB, a Stats Perform solution delivering data-backed prop predictions. The new tools are powered by Opta AI and built on Stats Perform’s Opta data and predictive modeling. When paired with odds from major sportsbooks already available to VSiN subscribers, Opta Predictions offers sports fans a powerful tool for quickly recognizing potential value in these numbers.

“We integrated Opta Predictions to meet the surge in prop betting. It’s transparent, fast, and grounded in trusted data,” said Bill Adee, CEO of VSiN. “Stats Perform and Opta are synonymous with high-quality analytics, and we’re excited to bring that standard to NFL, NBA, and now MLB prop markets for our highly analytical audience.”

The appetite for prop markets is evident: 88% of pre-match bet builder wagers on the Super Bowl included a player prop, illustrating the scale of demand for player-driven betting on the biggest events.

AI-Powered Prop Predictions for Smarter Decisions

Opta Predictions are available exclusively to VSiN Pro subscribers, VSiN’s premium subscription tier offering sports betting news, analysis, insights, and tools, as well as special betting guides, daily best bets, and power ratings. With Opta Predictions, VSiN Pro subscribers can access player and team prop predictions across key markets, providing an objective input for wagering and fantasy decision-making.

“By pairing Opta’s AI models with live sportsbook prop lines, bettors can quickly see where the markets may be mispriced,” Adee added. “It’s a simpler way to identify potential value in props, with clarity and speed that’s hard to match.”

Strong Engagement Across VSiN Platforms and Programming

Opta Predictions leverage Stats Perform’s historical Opta database, one of the deepest collections of sports data, together with Opta AI models to generate NFL and NBA prop predictions at scale. The predictions are also driving strong engagement across VSiN platforms, with NFL and NBA player prop projections already generating nearly 700,000 page views since these tools launched late last year. Additionally, these pages are seeing impressive average engagement times upwards of ten minutes.

Opta Predictions puts AI-powered player prop intelligence at the center of the VSiN experience, turning trusted data and AI into actionable predictions. These tools have also become a consistent reference point across VSiN’s live programming, where on-air analysts use the real-time predictions to add an objective benchmark to player prop discussion. Whether previewing matchups, reacting to late news, or discussing player markets on air, the predictions help sharpen analysis and keep conversations anchored in hard data.

“VSiN has expanded our partnership beyond website statistics into live integration of our U.S. Pro Sports predictive feeds across its programming,” said Steve Xeller, Chief Revenue Officer at Stats Perform.

VSiN empowers sports fans and bettors with the news, analysis, and insights they need to make informed wagering and fantasy lineup decisions, with 18+ hours of live linear sports content each day. Featuring some of the industry’s most knowledgeable sports betting and fantasy experts, as well as legendary book makers, VSiN’s goal is to inform and entertain the growing number of Americans betting on sports – whether sharp bettors or new to sports betting. VSiN’s exclusive content sets the stage for the day’s biggest sports betting events and includes expert tips and predictions on college and pro football, college and pro basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, tennis, NASCAR, and more.

Learn more

To trial VSiN’s Opta Predictions and learn more about VSiN Pro, visit: https://vsin.com/pro/. For more information about Stats Perform’s Opta Predictions, visit: https://www.statsperform.com/opta-predictions/

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on YouTube TV, SiriusXM, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet Pittsburgh, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, more than 350 terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com , and VSiN.com/Podcasts .

VSiN’s newsroom studios are located in the sportsbooks at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and Circa Sports at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Franklin, KY.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform brings the deepest breadth of data, sports research, news and video content, and unrivalled AI-powered solutions to sports media and broadcasters, technology companies, global brands, sportsbooks, teams and leagues, and fantasy providers.

Contacts:

Michelle Musburger

michelle@vsin.com

773.230.0629

Stats Perform

media.relations@statsperform.com