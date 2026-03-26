Changes in the management board of Baltic Horizon Capital AS

Baltic Horizon Capital AS, the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund, hereby informs of changes in the management board.

This follows the announcement of 20 January 2026, where Baltic Horizon Capital AS proposed Edvinas Karbauskas for appointment to the management board of Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

On March 26, 2026, the Supervisory Board of Baltic Horizon Capital AS elected Edvinas Karbauskas as a new member of the management board starting 1 April 2026 for a period of four years.

Edvinas Karbauskas is also appointed as a co-fund manager of the Baltic Horizon Fund, together with Tarmo Karotam, the current fund manager.

Edvinas Karbauskas has extensive experience in fund management and financial services. He previously served as a member of the management board of Baltic Horizon Capital AS from January 2023 to June 2024, acting as co-fund manager of the Baltic Horizon Fund. Most recently, he has worked as CFO and a member of the management board at Tech Zity Vilnius Group. Prior to that, he held positions at EY, providing audit and consulting services.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@baltichorizon.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, www.baltichorizon.com

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on www.baltichorizon.com. You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on LinkedIn and YouTube.