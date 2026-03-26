It’s official: Google Fiber is now GFiber

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The company that made gigabit internet standard is making it official: Google Fiber is now GFiber. The company has been using GFiber, a favorite nickname since early days, as its primary name for over a year, and this announcement marks the next step in moving to this shorter, faster, simpler moniker. While the name is changing, GFiber’s commitment to industry-leading multi-gig speed, reliability, no-shenanigans pricing and extraordinary customer service will stay exactly the same. We’re embracing the energy of the GFiber name while staying true to the company’s roots of innovation and customer experience.

Born in Mountain View and launched in Kansas City, GFiber began as an ambitious project to see what happened when the world had access to truly great fiber optic internet. Today, GFiber has grown into a nationally recognized leader that remains focused on pushing the boundaries of what home connectivity can be—redefining the standards for speed, reliability, simplicity, and experience that customers should expect.

“GFiber is a reflection of our brand’s personality—fast, easy, and always looking ahead,” said Melani Griffith, GFiber Chief Growth Officer. “For the last eight years, this management team has been working to create the internet service that we all want to have—one that you might actually love, and we’re building on that every day as we head into our next chapter . We are looking forward to continuing that journey for years to come.”

Nationally Recognized. Locally Loved.

The transition comes at a time of record-setting momentum. GFiber’s commitment to a customer-centric experience has earned it the #1 ranking in Customer Satisfaction for Residential Wired Internet Service in the South Region by J.D. Power for three consecutive years (2023, 2024, and 2025). In each of those years, GFiber swept all study dimensions, validating the brand’s passionate "customer-first" philosophy.

Internet Built for Today (and Tomorrow)

Since its beginnings at Google and later as an Alphabet “Other Bet,” GFiber has pushed the limits of what it means to be an internet provider and continues to set the industry standard by offering one-of-a-kind experience designed to meet different online lifestyles, from casual browsers to intensive power users:

Making Multi-Gig mainstream: Our products come with symmetrical upload and download speeds: Core 1 Gig , Home 3 Gig and Edge 8 Gig are built to meet the needs of specific households and customers.

Our products come with , and are built to meet the needs of specific households and customers. The latest (and greatest) equipment: Home and Edge plans now include Wi-Fi 7 routers and mesh extenders at no extra charge, so wi-fi speed in the home can keep up with wired speed we deliver to the home.

Home and Edge plans now include routers and mesh extenders at no extra charge, so wi-fi speed in the home can keep up with wired speed we deliver to the home. Fairness by design: In a world of "fine print," GFiber stands apart. Existing customers and new customers get the same great products and pricing , with no contracts, no data caps, and common sense policies like automatic credits for outages.

In a world of "fine print," GFiber stands apart. , with and common sense policies like Price stability and transparency: Proving its commitment to fairness, GFiber’s gigabit pricing has remained unchanged since 2012 and continues to have no fees for equipment, installation or service.

To stay ahead of the looming bandwidth demands of 8K streaming, competitive gaming, and AI-driven remote work, and to serve as a catalyst for innovation, GFiber has upgraded its optical network to 25 Gig PON (Passive Optical Network) technology. This ensures the infrastructure isn't just ready for today’s internet, but for whatever comes next. GFiber—new name, same amazing internet.

Media Contact: sunnyg@gfiber.com