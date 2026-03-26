Registration is Open for Organic Produce Summit 2026: Celebrating 10 Years with New Community-Focused Events

MONTEREY, Calif., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Produce Summit (OPS), produced by New Hope Network, announces registration is open for its milestone 10th anniversary event, taking place July 14-16, 2026, in Monterey, California. As the leading gathering dedicated exclusively to bringing together the organic fresh produce industry, OPS 2026 will feature a dynamic lineup of activities, including new partner events, expanded exhibitor opportunities, and innovative ways to connect and celebrate the organic community.





New Additions to OPS 2026

To celebrate a decade of community and growth, OPS will introduce several engaging new features to this year’s event schedule:

Golf Tournament : Kick off OPS 2026 with a fun and competitive golf tournament, bringing together industry leaders for a day of networking on the greens.

: Kick off OPS 2026 with a fun and competitive golf tournament, bringing together industry leaders for a day of networking on the greens. Women’s Event : Celebrate the contributions of women in the organic produce industry with a special event designed to inspire, empower, and connect female professionals.

: Celebrate the contributions of women in the organic produce industry with a special event designed to inspire, empower, and connect female professionals. Partner Events : Offering additional opportunities to engage with key industry organizations, including California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) Roots & Vines Foundation event.

: Offering additional opportunities to engage with key industry organizations, including California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) Roots & Vines Foundation event. Revamped Organic Roots Cocktail Reception : The traditional pre-reception has been reimagined, providing a dedicated welcoming space for those new to the industry and OPS to connect with buyers and retailers and celebrate the organic movement.

: The traditional pre-reception has been reimagined, providing a dedicated welcoming space for those new to the industry and OPS to connect with buyers and retailers and celebrate the organic movement. Expanded Exhibitor List and Trade Show Floor: The trade show floor has been expanded to accommodate a larger exhibitor base, showcasing the latest innovations, products, and services in organic fresh produce, and for the first time inclusion of the entire organic produce industry from growers to allied service providers and supply chain partners. The second-floor exhibit area has also been reimagined with a variety of new activations and interactive demos available for attendees to explore.









Celebrating a Decade of Organic Excellence

Since its inception, OPShas grown into the must-attend event for organic fresh produce professionals, bringing together growers/shippers, retailers, and industry stakeholders to share insights, foster connections, and drive the future of organic produce. The 10th anniversary event will honor the achievements of the past decade while looking ahead to the future of the organic industry. The event will recognize nearly 40 companies who have been exhibiting at OPS since its very first event held in 2016, while also celebrating the other 150+ companies who have joined us over the past 9 years as the show has grown.

“The 10th anniversary of Organic Produce Summit represents a significant milestone for the organic fresh produce industry,” shares Keigan Roos, Event Manager for OPS. “This year’s event reflects the evolution of OPS and the organic sector, with new features designed to enhance the attendee experience and foster meaningful connections. From the expanded trade show floor to the educational program, OPS 2026 is designed to provide value and opportunities for all participants.”





Registration for OPS 2026 is now open, and attendees are encouraged to secure spots early to take advantage of this year’s expanded programming and new features. Additionally, limited booth spaces are still available for companies eager to exhibit and connect with their target audience.

For more information and to register, visit www.organicproducesummit.com.

About Organic Produce Summit

Organic Produce Summit, founded in 2016, takes place annually in Monterey, California and is the only event dedicated exclusively to bringing together organic fresh produce growers, shippers and processors with retail and buying organizations from across the globe. Organic Produce Summit is a part of New Hope Network, the leading natural, organic and conscious products event organizer and industry resource for the natural and healthy lifestyle products industry. For more information visit www.newhope.com. To learn more about Organic Produce Summit, visit www.organicproducesummit.com.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network's purpose is to cultivate a prosperous high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that creates health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. New Hope Network is at the forefront of the natural, organic, and conscious products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain, including manufacturers, retailers, distributors, service providers, ingredient suppliers, media and investors, New Hope Network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research, and consultative services. For more information visit www.newhope.com.

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