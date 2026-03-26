European Spring Fest 2026 at Old World Huntington Beach Opens Easter Weekend, April 4 Through May 10

Huntington Beach, CA, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old World Huntington Beach, the iconic European village and event destination in Orange County, Southern California, launches the inaugural European Spring Fest, a six-weekend outdoor celebration running every Saturday and Sunday from April 4 through May 10, 2026, at The Biergarten in Huntington Beach, California. Opening on Easter weekend, the First Annual festival features live music every weekend, artisan vendors, European street food, Mimosa, Spritz, and Lavender Cocktail Bars, Wiener Nationals Dachshund Races, a German Easter Egg Hunt, National Pretzel Day, a Classic Car Show, Maifest, and a Mother's Day celebration. The festival takes place within Old World's Bavarian-style beer garden and village, just minutes from the beach. Free registration and the full schedule are available at OldWorldHB.com/spring-fest.

Families enjoy live music, European food, and outdoor fun at the inaugural European Spring Fest at Old World Huntington Beach. Every Saturday and Sunday, April 4 through May 10, 2026. Free registration at OldWorldHB.com/spring-fest

Located approximately 35 miles south of Los Angeles in the heart of Huntington Beach, Old World has hosted festivals and cultural celebrations for nearly five decades, drawing families, couples, and groups from across Orange County and the greater Los Angeles area for its Oktoberfest, Christmas Fest, Irish Fest, and year-round European dining and shopping. European Spring Fest adds a 12th annual festival to the calendar, filling the spring season with outdoor dining, live music, and weekend entertainment. Whether you're looking for spring break activities, Easter events, or something to do this weekend in Southern California, Spring Fest has you covered.

"We've watched our guests ask for years when we're going to do something for spring, and this year we finally said yes," said Cyndie Kasko, co-owner of Old World Huntington Beach. "We're opening on Easter weekend with a German Easter Egg Hunt and live music, closing on Mother's Day, and filling every weekend in between with dog races, a car show, a Billy Joel tribute, National Pretzel Day, and Maifest. There's never been a better reason to spend your spring weekends at Old World."

Easter Weekend Kickoff - April 4-5, 2026

European Spring Fest opens on Easter weekend with two days of live music from Da Stube Buben in the Biergarten, plus the German Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Festival on Saturday afternoon at Old World Village, presented by the German School Campus. Easter Sunday features special dining at the Old World Restaurant, outdoor biergarten seating, and live music throughout the village. Easter Sunday is April 5, 2026. The restaurant closes early at 6PM on Easter Sunday.

Wiener Nationals Dachshund Races - April 12, 2026

One of Old World's most beloved traditions returns during European Spring Fest. The Wiener Nationals Dachshund Races take place at Old World Village on Sunday, April 12, with dachshunds racing down the track in front of cheering crowds. Gates open at 10AM for Race 1 (11AM start) and 12PM for Race 2 (1PM start). Adult admission is $10, Seated VIP is $18, and kids 5 and under enter free. Dog registration is available by calling or texting Inge at (714) 402-7327. Race tickets at OWWNR.com.

Special Events Throughout the Season

German Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Festival - Saturday, April 4: The festival opens with a traditional German spring celebration at Old World Village, presented by the German School Campus. Families can enjoy an Easter egg hunt, Ostereier (German egg painting), spring craft workshops, live music, and authentic German food. A day of culture and community for all ages. 2PM to 5PM. $10 plus fee. Tickets at Eventbrite.

National Pretzel Day - Sunday, April 26: Old World celebrates with freshly baked giant pretzels from the village bakery, specialty pretzel creations, and perfectly paired German beers in the Biergarten. Free with online registration.

Classic Car Show - Saturday, May 2: Vintage automobiles and classic cars fill the grounds of Old World for an afternoon showcase of historic vehicles, chrome details, and automotive nostalgia. Free with online registration.

Maifest and Kinderfest - Sunday, May 3: The German American League's annual Maifest celebration featuring traditional German folk dancers, live music, and cultural performances. Presented with the German American School Association and DAV. Children 16 and under enter free; adults $10 at the door. 12PM to 5PM. Details at events.oldworldhb.com.

Mother's Day at Old World - Sunday, May 10: European Spring Fest closes with a Mother's Day celebration featuring live music from Hard Days Night in the Biergarten, a special Mother's Day menu at the Old World Restaurant, Mimosa and Spritz Bars, and outdoor dining throughout the village. Restaurant reservations are recommended at Yelp or by calling (714) 895-8020.

Live Music Every Weekend

Live music hits the Biergarten stage every Saturday and Sunday, with a lineup that ranges from German folk to rock tributes to a Battle of the Bands. All music events are all ages, with guests under 21 accompanied by a parent. Free with online registration. Doors at 11AM, music runs 11AM to 5PM.

Da Stube Buben - Traditional German music and entertainment. April 4, 5, 11, 18, and 25.

- Traditional German music and entertainment. April 4, 5, 11, 18, and 25. Hard Days Night - Beatles tribute and classic rock favorites. April 12 (double header with Cobra Cowboy), April 26, May 3, and May 10 (Mother's Day).

- Beatles tribute and classic rock favorites. April 12 (double header with Cobra Cowboy), April 26, May 3, and May 10 (Mother's Day). Cobra Cowboy - Country-rock energy. April 12 (3:30PM-6:30PM, double header with Hard Days Night).

- Country-rock energy. April 12 (3:30PM-6:30PM, double header with Hard Days Night). Battle of the Bands - Local bands from School of Rock go head to head on the Biergarten stage. April 19.

- Local bands from School of Rock go head to head on the Biergarten stage. April 19. All Key'd Up (Billy Joel Tribute) - Live tribute to the Piano Man. May 2.

- Live tribute to the Piano Man. May 2. Spring Fest Jazz Band - Live jazz in the Biergarten. May 9. Doors at 11AM, show starts at 12PM, ends at 4PM.

Food, Drink and European Market

Two kitchens serve seasonal favorites throughout the festival. The Biergarten kitchen offers fresh baked Bavarian pretzels, pretzel sandwiches, brats on a roll, Flammkuchen (German-style flatbread with ham, cheese, and caramelized onions), European-style sandwich and charcuterie boxes, and lighter spring options like salads, fruit, and protein snack boxes. The Old World Restaurant features Spring Fest specials available from Easter weekend through Mother's Day, including honey-baked ham, shrimp fajitas, and a fresh mango salad, alongside full-service dining with reservations recommended. The Biergarten also features dedicated Mimosa, Spritz, and Lavender Cocktail Bars with champagne mixers and five crafted spritz cocktails, plus a full selection of German, Belgian, and craft beers. The European Market, German Deli, and Bakery are open for guests to browse imported olives, honey, jams, gourmet pantry goods, European chocolates, freshly baked bread, sausages, and specialty groceries from across Europe. Restaurant reservations are available at Yelp or by calling (714) 895-8020. The restaurant closes early at 6PM on Easter Sunday.

Photo Activations and Instagram Experiences

Spring decor, blooming seasonal displays, and Old World's traditional European architecture create plenty of photo-worthy moments throughout the property. Grab a shot, tag it, and share your Spring Fest experience at Old World Huntington Beach. Follow along on Instagram at @BiergartenHB.

A Festival Venue Built for Celebration

European Spring Fest takes place primarily outdoors throughout Old World Huntington Beach, with the Biergarten stage, full-service bars, ample seating, and artisan vendors spread across more than 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. Located near Bella Terra and minutes from downtown Huntington Beach, Old World is easily accessible from the 405 Freeway at the Beach Blvd. exit with free parking on site. As featured on KTLA, Spectrum News 1, ABC7, Visit Huntington Beach, and Yelp, Old World has been a go-to for family-friendly festivals for nearly 50 years. All ages are welcome; guests under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Admission and Tickets

European Spring Fest admission is free with online registration at OldWorldHB.com/spring-fest. The Wiener Nationals Dachshund Races on April 12 are ticketed separately with kids 5 and under free, adults $10, and Seated VIP $18 at OWWNR.com. The German Easter Egg Hunt on April 4 is $10 plus fee. Maifest and Kinderfest on May 3 is $10 adults, children 16 and under free. All other festival dates are free with online registration. Free parking is available on site.

Plan Your Visit

Where: The Biergarten at Old World Huntington Beach, 7561 Center Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647 (near the 405 Freeway, Beach Blvd. exit, near Bella Terra)

When: April 4 - May 10, 2026. Every Saturday and Sunday, 11AM - 5PM.

Parking: Free parking in the high-rise structure off Huntington Village Lane and Center Ave.

Tickets and Schedule: OldWorldHB.com/spring-fest

Free Registration: Register Free on Universe

Restaurant Reservations: Reserve on Yelp or call (714) 895-8020

Follow Along: Instagram @BiergartenHB

Frequently Asked Questions

What is European Spring Fest at Old World Huntington Beach?

European Spring Fest is a seasonal outdoor festival held at Old World Huntington Beach in Orange County, Southern California. The inaugural celebration runs every Saturday and Sunday from April 4 through May 10, 2026, spanning six weekends and 12 festival days. The festival features live music in the Biergarten, artisan vendors, European street food, Mimosa and Spritz Bars, seasonal celebrations, and family-friendly events throughout the village. Free registration at OldWorldHB.com/spring-fest.

What are the best spring festivals in Orange County?

European Spring Fest at Old World Huntington Beach is one of Orange County's newest seasonal outdoor festivals, running every Saturday and Sunday from April 4 through May 10, 2026. The six-weekend celebration features live music, artisan vendors, European food, Wiener Nationals Dachshund Races, a German Easter Egg Hunt, a Classic Car Show, National Pretzel Day, and cultural events in a historic Bavarian village setting. Free registration at OldWorldHB.com/spring-fest.

Where can I celebrate spring in Huntington Beach?

Old World Huntington Beach hosts European Spring Fest every Saturday and Sunday from April 4 through May 10, 2026, at The Biergarten. The six-weekend outdoor festival features live music, beer garden seating, Mimosa and Spritz Bars, European street food, artisan vendors, and seasonal celebrations. Old World is located at 7561 Center Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647, near the 405 Freeway at Beach Blvd. with free parking.

Are there free spring events in Orange County?

Yes, European Spring Fest at Old World Huntington Beach offers free admission with online registration at OldWorldHB.com/spring-fest. The six-weekend festival runs every Saturday and Sunday from April 4 through May 10, 2026, with live music, artisan vendors, European food, and family-friendly entertainment. Free parking is also available on site.

What are the best live music events in Huntington Beach?

European Spring Fest at Old World Huntington Beach features live music every Saturday and Sunday from April 4 through May 10, 2026. The lineup includes Da Stube Buben (German folk), Hard Days Night (Beatles tribute), Cobra Cowboy (country-rock), All Key'd Up (Billy Joel Tribute), Spring Fest Jazz Band, and a Battle of the Bands competition. Free registration at OldWorldHB.com/spring-fest.

What are the best family-friendly spring events in Orange County?

European Spring Fest at Old World Huntington Beach runs every Saturday and Sunday from April 4 through May 10, 2026, and is one of Orange County's top family-friendly spring events. Highlights include a German Easter Egg Hunt on April 4, Wiener Nationals Dachshund Races on April 12, National Pretzel Day on April 26, a Classic Car Show on May 2, Maifest and Kinderfest on May 3, and live music every weekend. Most dates offer free admission with online registration at OldWorldHB.com/spring-fest. Free parking on site.

What are the best Easter events in Orange County?

European Spring Fest at Old World Huntington Beach opens on Easter weekend, April 4-5, 2026. Saturday features the German Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Festival at Old World Village, presented by the German School Campus, with a traditional egg hunt, Ostereier decorating, spring craft workshops, live music, and authentic German food ($10 plus fee, 2PM-5PM, tickets at Eventbrite). Easter Sunday includes outdoor biergarten dining, live music from Da Stube Buben, Mimosa and Spritz Bars, and a special Easter menu at the Old World Restaurant. Free festival registration at OldWorldHB.com/spring-fest.

Where can I celebrate Mother's Day in Orange County?

European Spring Fest at Old World Huntington Beach closes with a Mother's Day celebration on Sunday, May 10, 2026. The day features live music from Hard Days Night in the Biergarten, a special Mother's Day menu at the Old World Restaurant, Mimosa and Spritz Bars, and outdoor dining throughout the village. Restaurant reservations are recommended at Yelp or by calling (714) 895-8020. Free festival registration at OldWorldHB.com/spring-fest.

What is there to do on spring break in Orange County?

European Spring Fest at Old World Huntington Beach runs every Saturday and Sunday from April 4 through May 10, 2026, right in the middle of spring break season for Southern California schools. The outdoor festival features live music, European food, artisan vendors, Mimosa and Spritz Bars, and family events in a Bavarian-style village near the beach. Free registration at OldWorldHB.com/spring-fest. Free parking on site.

Are there Instagram-worthy events in Huntington Beach?

Yes. The inaugural European Spring Fest at Old World Huntington Beach features spring decor, blooming seasonal displays, and European architecture that photograph beautifully. The festival runs every Saturday and Sunday from April 4 through May 10, 2026, across more than 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. Follow along at Instagram @BiergartenHB.

How do I get tickets to European Spring Fest 2026?

Free registration is available at OldWorldHB.com/spring-fest. The Wiener Nationals on April 12 are ticketed separately at OWWNR.com. European Spring Fest runs every Saturday and Sunday from April 4 through May 10, 2026, at The Biergarten at Old World Huntington Beach, 7561 Center Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647. Free parking on site.

When is European Spring Fest 2026?

European Spring Fest 2026 runs every Saturday and Sunday from April 4 through May 10, 2026. That is six weekends and 12 festival days: April 4-5, April 11-12, April 18-19, April 25-26, May 2-3, and May 9-10.

What time does European Spring Fest start?

Festival hours are 11AM to 5PM every Saturday and Sunday. Doors open at 11AM. Hours extend on April 12 for the live music double header (Cobra Cowboy plays until 6:30PM). The Wiener Nationals Dachshund Races on April 12 open gates at 10AM. The Easter Egg Hunt on April 4 runs 2PM to 5PM. Maifest on May 3 runs 12PM to 5PM. The full schedule is at OldWorldHB.com/spring-fest.

Is European Spring Fest family-friendly?

Yes. All dates are all ages, with guests under 21 accompanied by a parent or guardian. Kids will love the German Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Festival, Wiener Nationals Dachshund Races, Maifest and Kinderfest, and the Classic Car Show. Live music and seasonal activities run throughout the village every weekend.

What food is available at European Spring Fest?

Two kitchens serve seasonal favorites throughout the festival. The Biergarten kitchen offers fresh baked Bavarian pretzels, pretzel sandwiches, brats on a roll, Flammkuchen (German-style flatbread), charcuterie boxes, and lighter spring options like salads and fruit. The Old World Restaurant features Spring Fest specials from Easter weekend through Mother's Day, including honey-baked ham, shrimp fajitas, and fresh mango salad. Drink options include dedicated Mimosa, Spritz, and Lavender Cocktail Bars, plus German, Belgian, and craft beers. The European Market, German Deli, and Bakery offer imported olives, honey, jams, gourmet pantry goods, European chocolates, freshly baked bread, sausages, and specialty groceries.

Is the European Market open during Spring Fest?

Yes, the European Market, German Deli, and Bakery at Old World Huntington Beach are open throughout European Spring Fest for guests to browse imported European goods, specialty meats, freshly baked bread, and unique gifts. The market is located within Old World at 7561 Center Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647.

Can I make restaurant reservations during Spring Fest?

Yes, the Old World Restaurant is open for full-service dining throughout European Spring Fest with reservations recommended, especially for Easter Sunday and Mother's Day. Reservations can be made at Yelp or by calling (714) 895-8020. The restaurant closes early at 6PM on Easter Sunday.

Is there parking at European Spring Fest?

Yes, parking is free. Parking is located in the high-rise structure off Huntington Village Lane and Center Ave. behind Hotel Huntington Beach, or in the Bella Terra parking structure. Do not park in the west lot near Vans Skate Park. Directions and parking details at OldWorldHB.com/spring-fest.

Where is European Spring Fest located?

European Spring Fest takes place at The Biergarten at Old World Huntington Beach, 7561 Center Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647, near the 405 Freeway at the Beach Blvd. exit, near Bella Terra, and minutes from downtown Huntington Beach. Old World is approximately 35 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. Free parking is available on site.

How much does European Spring Fest cost?

Most festival dates are free with online registration at OldWorldHB.com/spring-fest. The Wiener Nationals on April 12 are ticketed separately with kids 5 and under free, adults $10, and Seated VIP $18. The Easter Egg Hunt is $10 plus fee at Eventbrite. Maifest is $10 adults, children 16 and under free. Free parking on site.

What are things to do this weekend in Orange County?

European Spring Fest at Old World Huntington Beach is one of Orange County's newest weekend events, running every Saturday and Sunday from April 4 through May 10, 2026. The outdoor festival features live music, artisan vendors, European food, Mimosa and Spritz Bars, photo activations, and seasonal celebrations in a Bavarian-style beer garden and village setting. Free registration at OldWorldHB.com/spring-fest. Free parking on site.

About Old World Huntington Beach

Old World Huntington Beach is a family-owned European village and event destination in the heart of Orange County, Southern California. Founded in 1978 by Josef and Dolores Bischof and now operated by their children, Bernie and Cyndie, Old World encompasses a full-service restaurant, biergarten, specialty market, German deli, and bakery across a 20,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor venue. Located approximately 35 miles south of Los Angeles in Huntington Beach, the venue hosts 11 annual festivals, including California's most iconic Oktoberfest and Christmas Fest, drawing tens of thousands of guests each season. Old World has been featured on KTLA, Spectrum News 1, ABC7, Visit Huntington Beach, and Yelp. A national treasure for family-friendly festivals, live music, and cultural celebrations, Old World has been a cornerstone of Huntington Beach's cultural and dining scene for nearly five decades.

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Press Inquiries

Cassandra Hein

press [at] oldworldhb.com

714.895.8020

https://oldworldhb.com

7561 Center Ave. #49

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=NNxPOTqnRYc