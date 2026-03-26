Race Communications Accelerates Major California Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Race Communications, California's leading privately held 100% fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) provider, is accelerating a major expansion across key regions of the state including San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento Valley, San Diego County, and Southern California. Backed by an initial planned investment of more than $200 million, without the use of taxpayer dollars, the expansion will bring Race’s fiber deployments to more than 25 cities, including Bakersfield, Fresno, Atwater, Merced, Porterville, and Modesto, following recent successful launches in Lancaster, Ridgecrest, Chico, and Palmdale.

This expansion underscores the scale and speed of Race's statewide growth. To-date, Race has invested more than $650 million in California's fiber infrastructure with an active presence in over 50 markets. Focused on meeting the needs of Californians, Race is leading telecommunications and the next generation of connectivity across the state.

“No other provider is investing at this scale and pace. We have always believed that every Californian deserves access to world-class internet, not the slow, inconsistent service that big telecom has delivered for decades,” said Raul Alcaraz, Race Communications founder and CEO. “Our commitment to California is clear, and it’s not new. We have been serving Californians since 1994. We’re moving aggressively to make these expansions a reality because hundreds of thousands of Californians are done waiting for a better way to connect. And we intend to keep this promise.”

Race is actively deploying true-fiber infrastructure across targeted markets, bringing ultra-fast 10 gigabit fiber internet to homes and businesses throughout California. Building on its 2025 acquisition of Atherton Fiber, Race has strengthened the company’s presence in the Bay Area, accelerating the company’s statewide deployment.



“Race is California through and through, and we have no plans of slowing down. We understand how important a high-quality online experience is for every city, and we’re proud to continue building an infrastructure that truly supports the way Californians live and work,” said Alcaraz.



Municipalities interested in joining Race’s growing California network can learn more at Race.com.

About Race Communications:

Race Communications is a leading provider of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services, committed to delivering reliable, high-speed internet to communities across California. Founded in 1994, Race is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and providing cutting-edge technology. As California’s largest privately held 100% FTTH provider, Race has leveraged public grants and private investments totaling more than $650 million. For more information, please visit Race.com or call 877.722.3833.

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