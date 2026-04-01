Race Communications Completes Initial Phase of 100% Fiber Network in Chowchilla, Unlocking 10Gig Connectivity

CHOWCHILLA, Calif., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Race Communications, California’s leading privately held 100% fiber-to-the-home provider, today completed the initial rollout of its fiber-optic network serving Chowchilla. The completion of Race’s all-fiber network marks the arrival of ultra-fast, reliable internet services to more than 4,000 residents and businesses throughout the city.

With 100% fiber internet speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second, Chowchilla now has access to service that is focused on reliability, symmetrical upload and download speeds, and future-ready capacity. Those interested in joining Race’s fiber-optic network can visit Race.com to sign up for service installation.

“Through 10Gig speeds and unparalleled connectivity, Chowchilla can choose an online experience that aligns best with their lifestyle demands,” said Jim Miller, Race Communications Vice President of Government Affairs. “Whether it’s staying close with family and friends, learning or working, Race makes it easier. Backed by our locally powered network, cities, businesses and schools are even better positioned for their future.”

“Race has fully committed to the future of Chowchilla with the deployment of their network,” said Kelly Smith, Mayor of Chowchilla. “This partnership better positions Chowchilla for continued growth and economic development, better preparing us with the means to stay connected with the speed, reliability, and competition we deserve.”

Now equipped with a true fiber infrastructure, Chowchilla’s residents and businesses gain access to more consumer choice, leading to better pricing, better customer service, and a better experience online. Race’s 10 gigabit, symmetrical upload and download speeds lay a stronger foundation for Chowchilla’s future growth.

Connected and powered by a California-based team, Race now delivers reliable 100% fiber internet to more than 50 California markets, including cities throughout Madera and Merced counties, with more on the way. Across California, Race has invested more than $650 million and has additional investments of more than $200 million underway for 2026 to build out the company’s all-fiber network and accelerate local connectivity and economic growth.

Residents and businesses interested in Race Communications can visit Race.com to sign up for service and schedule installation today.

About Race Communications

Race Communications is a leading provider of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services, committed to delivering reliable, high-speed internet to communities across California. Founded in 1994, Race is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and providing cutting-edge technology. As California’s leading privately held 100% FTTH provider, Race has leveraged public grants and private investments totaling more than $650 million. For more information, please visit Race.com or call 877.722.3833.

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