EXP will deliver engineering services for Shepard Logistics Centre, Western Canada’s largest industrial and distribution hub

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CALGARY, Alberta, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm has been selected by Shepard Development Corporation (SDC) as the prime engineering consultant for Phase 1 of the Shepard Logistics Centre. The Shepard Logistics Centre is the first development within the Prairie Economic Gateway, a larger initiative to strengthen infrastructure across Calgary. SDC recently reached the milestone of conceptual scheme and land use approval and awarded EXP the contract through a qualifications-based selection.

The Shepard Logistics Centre development is a jointly planned collaboration between SDC, the City of Calgary and Rocky View County (RVC), and will result in a nearly 1,300-acre rail-serviced industrial hub. The project will support the manufacture, storage and distribution of commercial products. With over 20 million sq. ft. available for future industrial development, this inland port is strategically located near the TransCanada Highway, CANAMEX Trade Corridor and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) main line to maximize efficiency of transportation between the US, Mexico, Canada and global markets.

EXP will provide civil engineering design both onsite and offsite, landscape architecture services, oil and gas main/well decommissioning and infrastructure asset coordination. EXP will also support SDC in their communication with stakeholders and surrounding jurisdictions, to advance Phase 1’s 480 acres. Through detailed engineering design and professional services, EXP will assist SDC with scheduling and cost predictability.

“Rail is a significantly more sustainable and efficient method for transporting materials across long distances,” Senior Manager, Land Development Project Delivery Jeff Raknerud, P.L.(Eng.) said. “We are proud to contribute to a project that can define the economic growth of an entire region and provide opportunities nationwide.”

Servicing is expected to proceed through 2029.

Learn more about EXP’s freight rail and land development services.

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world’s built and natural environments.

Our heritage dates back to 1906, when the earliest of EXP’s predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice. Since then, we have grown to a full-service, multidisciplinary firm delivering projects and solutions to clients and communities around the world. Today, thousands of creative professionals across EXP work together to deliver extraordinary experiences year after year.

For more information, visit www.exp.com.

Media contact

Corinne Loth

EXP | Communications Coordinator

t : +1.312.616.0000 | e : corinne.loth@exp.com