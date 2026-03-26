DEME: publication of the Annual Report 2025

DEME today released its Annual Report 2025, which provides a comprehensive overview of the group’s strategy, operational performance, ESG progress, and financial results. It is the fourth such report since the company's stock listing in 2022. As announced at the end of February 2026, last year proved to be yet another record year for DEME, with all-time high profitability, building on the strong momentum of previous years. 2026 is also shaping up to be a milestone year as DEME is celebrating its 150th anniversary.





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