Flow Traders 1Q 2026 Pre-Close Call

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders Ltd. (Euronext: FLOW) publishes the 1Q 2026 pre-close call script to be used with analysts post the market close on 26 March 2026.

Welcome to the Flow Traders 1Q 2026 pre-close call, which is being conducted post the European market close on 26 March. During this call we will highlight relevant publicly available data and industry trends in our markets and relate these data points to their impact on our business for the quarter. The silent period for the first quarter has started on 24 March and we will publish our 1Q 2026 results on 24 April at 07:30 CET.

Market Environment

Market trading volumes and volatility in the first quarter across most asset classes and regions were relatively higher both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and its macro-economic consequences have impacted markets, especially during March (month-to-date) resulting in increased volumes and elevated volatility. In Equity, market trading volumes increased both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter across most regions with the exception of Japan, which saw an increase in volumes year-on-year but a minor decline quarter-on-quarter. Within Fixed Income, market trading volumes increased both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, with volatility levels low at the start of the year but increasing towards the end of 1Q 2026. In Digital Assets, trading volumes were up year-on-year but decreased quarter-on-quarter, while volatility declined year-on-year but increased quarter-on-quarter.

Diving deeper into each of the asset classes and regions:

Equity

In Equity, European exchange operators Euronext, Deutsche Börse and the London Stock Exchange increased trading volumes in the first quarter both when compared to the same period a year ago as well as when compared to the fourth quarter 2025. In the Americas, volumes on both the Nasdaq and NYSE increased both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. Average volatility across European and US markets started the year relatively low but showed an initial increase in February followed by a further material increase in March on the back of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

In APAC, volume trends were mixed as the Hong Kong and Shanghai Stock Exchange saw increases year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, while the Tokyo Stock Exchange saw an increase year-on-year, but showed a slight decrease quarter-on-quarter. Average volatility across APAC showed a relatively similar volatility profile compared to European and US markets.

FICC

In Fixed Income, market trading volumes increased in the quarter across most products on Tradeweb and MarketAxess both when compared to the same period a year ago as well as when compared to the fourth quarter. Average volatility was subdued at the start of the year, however it materially increased in March (month-to-date).

Within Digital Assets trading volumes decreased year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, as the crypto market experiences continued muted activity following the 10 October 2025 liquidation event. On the other hand, activity in the tokenized real-world assets continues to increase.

ETP Market Volumes

As per Flow Traders’ published February ETP Market Statistics, quarter-to-date, On and Off Exchange Value Traded was up 27% in EMEA, up 70% in the Americas, up 100% in APAC, and up 73% globally, when compared to the same period a year ago. Average volatility, as indicated by the VIX, increased by 5% year-on-year.

When compared to the corresponding period last quarter, quarter-to-date, On and Off Exchange Value Traded was up 18% in EMEA, up 7% in the Americas, up 10% in APAC, and up 8% globally.

Impact on Flow Traders

Coming to Flow Traders’ first quarter performance, the increased market trading volumes combined with the volatility pick-up in March had a positive impact across all regions when compared to the fourth quarter. On the cost front, Fixed Operating Expenses in the quarter were within our previous guidance range.

Contact Details

Flow Traders Ltd.

Investors

Dick Peters

Phone: +31 20 7996799

Email: investor.relations@flowtraders.com

Media

Eliza de Waard

Phone: +31 20 7996799

Email: press@flowtraders.com

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading trading firm providing liquidity in multiple asset classes, covering all major exchanges. Founded in 2004, Flow Traders is a leading global ETP market maker and has leveraged its expertise in trading European equity ETPs to expand into fixed income, commodities, digital assets and FX globally. Flow Traders’ role in financial markets is to ensure the availability of liquidity and enabling investors to continue to buy or sell financial instruments under all market circumstances, thereby ensuring markets remain resilient and continue to function in an orderly manner. In addition to its trading activities, Flow Traders has established a strategic investment unit focused on fostering market innovation and aligned with our mission to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the financial ecosystem. With over two decades of experience, we have built a team of over 600 talented professionals, located globally, contributing to the firm's entrepreneurial culture and delivering the company's mission.

Important Legal Information

This publication is prepared by Flow Traders Ltd. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this publication does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.

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Flow Traders expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any statements contained in this publication to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based. Unless the source is otherwise stated, the market, economic and industry data in this publication constitute the estimates of our management, using underlying data from independent third parties. We have obtained market data and certain industry forecasts used in this publication from internal surveys, reports and studies, where appropriate, as well as market research, publicly available information and industry publications. The third party sources we have used generally state that the information they contain has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but that the accuracy and completeness of such information is not guaranteed and that the projections they contain are based on a number of assumptions.

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Market Abuse Regulation

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

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