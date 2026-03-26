Press release Communiqué de presse Persbericht

Regulated

Syensqo successfully completes its LTI Share Buyback Program

Brussels, Belgium – March 26, 2026 18:00 CET

Syensqo is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2026 LTI Share Buyback Program. The program, announced on March 23, 2026, was concluded on March 25, 2026.

This program, authorized by the Syensqo Board of Directors, was designed to cover current and future obligations under Syensqo’s Long Term Incentive Plans for its employees. Syensqo shares were purchased through intra-group acquisitions from Syensqo Stock Option Management SA (SSOM) and acquisitions on the regulated markets.

Weekly update

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Syensqo SA (“Syensqo” or the “Company”) hereby discloses certain information in relation to its 2026 LTI Share Buyback Program, announced on March 23, 2026.

In the framework of this 2026 LTI Share Buyback Program, Syensqo has repurchased a total of 111,500 Syensqo shares, representing 0.1193% of Syensqo outstanding shares, for a total investment of EUR 5.2 million at an average purchase price of EUR 46.87 per share, as such:

through an intra-group transaction entered into with Syensqo Stock Option Management SA (“ SSOM ”) on March 24, 2026 (at 7.51 AM CEST), 70,000 Syensqo shares at a price of EUR 45,39 per share, being equal to the last closing price as reflected in the central order book of Euronext Brussels on March 23, 2026, and for a total price of EUR 3,177,300.

”) on March 24, 2026 (at 7.51 AM CEST), 70,000 Syensqo shares at a price of EUR 45,39 per share, being equal to the last closing price as reflected in the central order book of Euronext Brussels on March 23, 2026, and for a total price of EUR 3,177,300. on the market, 41,500 Syensqo shares on March 25, 2026, as follows:

Date of purchase Market / MTF Number of shares Average price paid (€) Total (€) Lowest price paid (€) Highest price paid (€) 25-Mar-26 CEUX 15,000 49.17 737,616 48.12 49.72 25-Mar-26 XBRU 26,500 49.49 1,311,557 48.12 49.85 Total 41,500 2,049,173

As of 26 March 2026, Syensqo held a total of 1,954,747 own shares, spread out as follows:

634,371 Syensqo shares acquired in the framework of the Share Buyback Program;

682,493 Syensqo shares acquired in the framework of the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) share purchase program that was completed on October 23, 2024;

111,500 Syensqo shares acquired in the framework of the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) share purchase program that was completed on March 25, 2026; and

526,383 Syensqo shares held by Syensqo Stock Option Management SA (“ SSOM ”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Company.

Full press release available here.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates in 30 countries.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and healthcare applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Learn more at www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

media.relations@syensqo.com

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74 20

Eva Behaeghe

+32 474 49 23 50

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Useful links

Syensqo achève avec succès son programme d'achat d'actions LTI

Bruxelles, Belgique – 26 mars 2026 - 18:00 CET

Syensqo annonce la finalisation de son programme d'achat d'actions LTI. Le programme, qui a été annoncé le 23 mars 2026, s’est terminé le 25 mars 2026.

Ce programme d'achat d'actions, autorisé par le conseil d'administration de Syensqo, avait été conçu pour couvrir les obligations actuelles et futures dans le cadre des plans d'incitation à long terme actuels de la société pour ses employés. Les actions Syensqo ont été acquises par le biais d'acquisitions intra-groupe auprès de Syensqo Stock Option Management SA (SSOM) et d'acquisitions sur les marchés réglementés.

Mise à jour hebdomadaire

Conformément à l'article 8:4 de l'Arrêté Royal du 29 avril 2019 portant sur l’exécution du Code belge des Sociétés et des Associations, Syensqo SA ("Syensqo" ou la "Société") publie certaines informations relatives à son Programme de Rachat d'Actions LTI de 2026, annoncé le 23 mars 2026.

Dans le cadre de ce Programme de Rachat d'Actions LTI 2026, Syensqo a racheté un total de 111,500 actions Syensqo, représentant 0.1193% des actions Syensqo en circulation, pour un investissement total de 5.2 millions EUR à un prix d'achat moyen de 46.87 EUR par action, comme suit:

par le biais d'une transaction intra-groupe conclue avec Syensqo Stock Option Management SA ("SSOM") le 24 mars 2026 (à 7h51 CEST), 70,000 actions Syensqo à un prix de 45.39 EUR par action, égal au dernier cours de clôture tel que reflété dans le carnet d'ordres central d'Euronext Bruxelles le 23 mars 2026, et pour un prix total de 3,177,300 EUR.

sur le marché, 41,500 actions Syensqo le 25 mars 2026, comme suit:

Date d'achat Marché / MTF Nombre d’actions Prix ​​moyen payé (€) Total (€) Prix payé ​​le plus bas (€) Prix payé ​​le plus haut (€) 25-Mar-26 CEUX 15,000 49.17 737,616 48.12 49.72 25-Mar-26 XBRU 26,500 49.49 1,311,557 48.12 49.85 Total 41,500 2,049,173

Au 26 mars 2026, la Société détient 1,954,747 actions propres, réparties comme suit:

634,371 actions Syensqo dans le cadre du Programme de Rachat d’Actions;

682,493 actions Syensqo dans le cadre du programme de rachat d'actions LTIP qui a pris fin le 23 octobre 2024;

111,500 actions Syensqo dans le cadre du programme de rachat d'actions LTIP qui a pris fin le 25 mars 2026; et

526,383 actions Syensqo par Syensqo Stock Option Management SRL (“SSOM”), une filiale indirecte détenue à 100 % par Syensqo.

Le communiqué de presse complet est disponible ici.

A propos de Syensqo

Syensqo est une entreprise fondée sur la science qui développe des solutions novatrices permettant d’améliorer notre façon de vivre, de travailler, de voyager et de nous divertir. Inspirés par les congrès scientifiques initiés par Ernest Solvay en 1911, nous réunissons des talents brillants qui repoussent sans cesse les limites de la science et de l'innovation au profit de nos clients, avec plus de 13 000 employés.

Nous développons des solutions qui contribuent à offrir des produits plus sûrs, plus propres et plus durables, que l’on retrouve dans l’habitat, l'alimentation, et les biens de consommation, les avions, les voitures, les batteries, les appareils électroniques et les soins de santé. Notre force d'innovation nous permet de concrétiser l'ambition d'une économie circulaire et d'explorer des technologies révolutionnaires qui feront progresser l'humanité.

Plus d’informations sur www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

media.relations@syensqo.com

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74 20

Eva Behaeghe

+32 474 49 23 50

Informations prospectives

Ce communiqué peut contenir des informations prospectives. Les déclarations prospectives décrivent les attentes, plans, stratégies, objectifs, événements futurs ou intentions. La réalisation des déclarations prospectives contenues dans ce communiqué est sujette à des risques et à des incertitudes en raison d'un certain nombre de facteurs, y compris des facteurs économiques d'ordre général, les fluctuations des taux d'intérêt et des taux de change; l'évolution des conditions de marché, la concurrence des produits, la nature du développement d'un produit, l'impact des acquisitions et des désinvestissements, des restructurations, du retrait de certains produits; du processus d'approbation réglementaire, des scénarii globaux des projets de R&I et d'autres éléments inhabituels. Par conséquent, les résultats réels ou événements futurs peuvent différer sensiblement de ceux exprimés ou implicites dans ces déclarations prospectives. Si de tels risques connus ou inconnus ou des incertitudes se concrétisent, ou si nos hypothèses s'avéraient inexactes, les résultats réels pourraient différer considérablement de ceux anticipés. La société ne s'engage nullement à mettre à jour publiquement ses déclarations prospectives.

Liens utiles

Syensqo rondt aandeleninkoopprogramma voor langetermijn-incentiveplan met succes af

Brussel, België - 26 maart 2026 – 18u00 CET

Syensqo kondigt de succesvolle voltooiing van zijn LTI-aandeleninkoopprogramma 2026 aan. Het programma, aangekondigd op 23 maart 2026, werd op 25 maart 2026 afgerond.

Dit programma, goedgekeurd door de Raad van Bestuur van Syensqo, werd opgezet om te voorzien in huidige en toekomstige verplichtingen in het kader van de langetermijn-incentiveplannen van Syensqo voor zijn werknemers. De Syensqo-aandelen werden verworven via intragroepsaankopen van Syensqo Stock Option Management SA (SSOM) en aankopen op de gereglementeerde markten.

Wekelijkse update

Overeenkomstig artikel 8:4 van het Koninklijk Besluit van 29 april 2019 tot uitvoering van het Wetboek van vennootschappen en verenigingen, maakt Syensqo SA (“Syensqo” of de “Vennootschap”) hierbij bepaalde informatie openbaar met betrekking tot haar LTI-aandeleninkoopprogramma 2026, aangekondigd op 23 maart 2026.

In het kader van dit LTI-aandeleninkoopprogramma 2026 heeft Syensqo in totaal 111.500 Syensqo-aandelen ingekocht, wat overeenstemt met 0,1193% van de uitstaande aandelen van Syensqo, voor een totale investering van 5,2 miljoen EUR aan een gemiddelde aankoopprijs van 46,87 EUR per aandeel, als volgt:

via een intragroepstransactie met Syensqo Stock Option Management SA (“ SSOM ”) op 24 maart 2026 (om 07u51 uur CET): 70.000 Syensqo-aandelen aan een prijs van 45,39 EUR per aandeel, zijnde gelijk aan de laatste slotkoers zoals weergegeven in het centraal orderboek van Euronext Brussels op 23 maart 2026, voor een totaalprijs van 3.177.300 EUR;

”) op 24 maart 2026 (om 07u51 uur CET): 70.000 Syensqo-aandelen aan een prijs van 45,39 EUR per aandeel, zijnde gelijk aan de laatste slotkoers zoals weergegeven in het centraal orderboek van Euronext Brussels op 23 maart 2026, voor een totaalprijs van 3.177.300 EUR; op de markt: 41.500 Syensqo-aandelen op 25 maart 2026, als volgt:

Aankoopdatum Markt / MTF Aantal aandelen Gemiddelde prijs (€) Totaal (€) Laagste prijs (€) Hoogste prijs (€) 25-Mar-26 CEUX 15,000 49.17 737,616 48.12 49.72 25-Mar-26 XBRU 26,500 49.49 1,311,557 48.12 49.85 Total 41,500 2,049,173

Per 26 maart 2026 hield Syensqo in totaal 1.954.747 eigen aandelen aan, als volgt verdeeld:

634.371 Syensqo-aandelen verworven in het kader van het aandeleninkoopprogramma;

682.493 Syensqo-aandelen verworven in het kader van het het Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)-aandeleninkoopprogramma dat op 23 oktober 2024 werd afgerond;

111.500 Syensqo-aandelen verworven in het kader van het het Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)-aandeleninkoopprogramma dat op 25 maart 2026 werd afgerond; en

526.383 Syensqo-aandelen aangehouden door Syensqo Stock Option Management SRL (“ SSOM ”), een volledig indirecte dochtervennootschap van de Vennootschap.

Volledig persbericht hier beschikbaar.

Over Syensqo

Syensqo is een wetenschapsbedrijf dat baanbrekende oplossingen ontwikkelt die de manier waarop we leven, werken, reizen en ons vermaken verbeteren. Geïnspireerd door de wetenschappelijke raden die Ernest Syensqo in 1911 organiseerde, brengen we het briljante talent samen dat de grenzen van wetenschap en innovatie verlegt ten voordele van onze klanten, met een wereldwijd team van meer dan 13.000.

Onze oplossingen dragen bij aan veiligere, schonere en duurzamere producten in huizen, voeding en consumptiegoederen, vliegtuigen, auto's, batterijen, slimme apparaten en toepassingen in de gezondheidszorg. Onze innovatiekracht stelt ons in staat om de ambitie van een circulaire economie waar te maken en baanbrekende technologieën te ontwikkelen die de mensheid vooruit helpen.

Meer informatie op www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

media.relations@syensqo.com

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74 20

Eva Behaeghe

+32 474 49 23 50

Wettelijke bepaling als bescherming tegen onredelijke aansprakelijkheidsstellingen

Dit persbericht kan toekomstgerichte informatie bevatten. Toekomstgerichte verklaringen beschrijven verwachtingen, plannen, strategieën, doelen, toekomstige gebeurtenissen of intenties. De verwezenlijking van toekomstgerichte verklaringen die in dit persbericht staan, is onderworpen aan en is afhankelijk van risico's en onzekerheden verbonden aan verschillende factoren, waaronder algemene economische factoren, schommelingen van interestvoeten en wisselkoersen; veranderende marktcondities, concurrentie op producten, de aard van de productontwikkeling, het effect van verwervingen en verkopen, herstructureringen, terugtrekkingen van producten; goedkeuringen door regelgevers, het all-in scenario van onderzoeks- en innovatieprojecten en andere ongebruikelijke zaken. Om deze reden kunnen de actuele of toekomstige resultaten wezenlijk afwijken van de resultaat die expliciet gemeld worden of impliciet besloten zijn in dergelijke toekomstgerichte verklaringen. Mochten bekende of onbekende risico's of onzekerheden zich voltrekken of mochten onze aannames onjuist blijken te zijn, dan kunnen de daadwerkelijke resultaten sterk afwijken van de verwachte resultaten. Syensqo verplicht zich niet om toekomstgerichte verklaringen publiekelijk te actualiseren of te herzien.

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