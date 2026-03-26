Southampton, PA-Based Quaint Oak Bank Provides SBA 7(a) Financing for U.S. Veteran’s Signarama Franchise Acquisition 

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quaint Oak Bank believes that when determined entrepreneurs and the right financial partner meet, extraordinary things happen. The financing highlights the role a Pennsylvania-chartered community bank can play in helping entrepreneurs take the next step toward business ownership. That spirit is embodied in the Bank’s recent work supporting U.S. military veteran Garmani Maw as he takes a major step toward business ownership through the acquisition of a Signarama franchise, financed with the help of an SBA 7(a) loan from Quaint Oak Bank.

Borrower: Garmani Maw (U.S. military veteran)

Garmani Maw (U.S. military veteran) Lender: Quaint Oak Bank (Southampton, PA)

Quaint Oak Bank (Southampton, PA) Financing: SBA 7(a) term loan

SBA 7(a) term loan Purpose: Acquisition of a Signarama franchise





A Partnership Built from the First Connection

Garmani first connected with the Quaint Oak Bank team in March 2025 through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Lender Match portal. From the outset, the Bank’s focus was simple: understand his vision, respect his experience, and stand with him as he charted the path to becoming a small business owner. Quaint Oak Bank’s Commercial Relationship Manager John Dittbrenner worked closely with Garmani to evaluate opportunities, provide guidance, and ensure he had a partner he could count on at every turn.

Finding the Right Opportunity and the Right Financing

Although the first acquisition Garmani pursued went to another buyer, he didn’t lose momentum. As soon as he identified the Signarama opportunity, the Quaint Oak Bank team coordinated across departments to structure financing that aligned with his goals and resources.

“From the beginning, we took the time to understand Garmani’s vision for business ownership, his background in the armed services, and his professional experience,” said John Dittbrenner. “Based on those factors, we determined that an SBA 7(a) term loan would be the best fit to support his plans.”

Why SBA 7(a) Made Success Possible

The SBA 7(a) program is specifically designed to help small business owners obtain flexible, accessible financing for acquisitions, expansions, working capital, and related needs. For Garmani, it provided the foundation to move confidently into franchise ownership.

Coordinated Expertise That Moves Projects Forward

Throughout the process, the Quaint Oak Bank team partnered closely with attorneys, insurance partners, and underwriting specialists, whose SBA program expertise was instrumental in keeping the project moving efficiently and effectively.

According to John, it was this collaboration that brought the entire transaction together. “Our team’s experience, accessibility, and communication helped keep the process moving while ensuring Garmani had the guidance he needed along the way,” he said. “Transactions like these involve many moving parts, and it takes coordination across underwriting, credit administration, documentation, closing, and servicing to create a positive experience for the customer.”

For Quaint Oak Bank, this is the outcome that matters: a strong entrepreneur with a clear vision, backed by a team committed to seeing him succeed.

“Entrepreneurs like Garmani remind us why we do this work,” said Jake Doneker, Vice President, Commercial Relationships with Quaint Oak Bank. “When someone has the drive, discipline, and vision to build something of their own, our responsibility is to show up with a financing strategy that clears the path forward. This was truly a team effort and we’re proud to have played a role in helping Garmani take this important step toward business ownership.”

A Team Committed to Customer Success

“Ultimately, our greatest asset is our people,” John added. “When everyone works together toward the shared goal of supporting our customers’ success, we build strong, long-term relationships founded on trust and mutual growth.”

As an SBA Preferred Lender, Quaint Oak Bank is proud to support entrepreneurs and small businesses across the nation with financing solutions that help them take the next step toward their future.

About Quaint Oak Bank

Quaint Oak Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered savings bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. [QNTO], a financial services company. Providing exceptional customer service since 1926, Quaint Oak Bank has adapted and grown to match the ever-changing demands of the market. Dedicated to delivering forward-thinking banking technology to its customers, Quaint Oak Bank offers financial solutions that fuel the growth of business. Learn more at www.quaintoak.com | Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender | All Loans Subject to Approval.

Contact

Antonella Weidman

Corporate Communications & Shareholder Services Manager

Quaint Oak Bank

215.364.4059