LV Petroleum Expands Nevada Restaurant Footprint With Checkers & Rally's Opening

LV Foodservice Concepts marks its second unit in a three-location Nevada commitment

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LV Petroleum LLC is proud to announce the opening of a new Checkers & Rally's positioned at 6345 S. Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV. This is the second unit in a three-location commitment through LV Foodservice Concepts. The first location opened this past February. Jeanette Davis, senior vice president of LV Petroleum, will oversee the new location and is set to open a third location in Pahrump, Nevada later this year.

"Opening our second Checkers & Rally's in Las Vegas reinforces a partnership built on shared values," said Davis. "This brand fits naturally within our LV Foodservice Concepts travel centers and convenience stores, and we’re excited to bring its fantastic food to more Las Vegas customers."

This new location brings Checkers & Rally's signature burgers, seasoned fries, and value-driven menu to one of Las Vegas' most active corridors, extending the brand's reach into a market that LV Petroleum knows well.

The opening reflects LV Petroleum's broader commitment to growing not just its business footprint, but the communities it operates in. Under the leadership of co-founders Guy Madmon and Val Amiel, with Kris Roach overseeing operations as COO, LV Petroleum continues to grow its quick-service restaurant footprint across Nevada and beyond. With more locations on the horizon, the company heads into the rest of 2026 with clear momentum.

About LV Petroleum:

LV Petroleum LLC is a leading developer and operator of travel centers, convenience stores, and quick-service restaurants throughout the United States. Founded in 2014 by Guy Madmon and Val Amiel, and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, LV Petroleum operates over 80 travel center locations, 180 quick-service restaurants and 30 convenience stores. The company also operates over 30 different franchise brands including Arby’s, Bojangles, Dunkin, and Starbucks, among others, as well as TravelCenters of America (TA) locations. LV Petroleum is committed to providing exceptional services, innovative solutions, and memorable experiences for travelers and local communities alike. For more information, visit lvpetroleum.net .