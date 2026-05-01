LV Petroleum Levels Up With Key Executive Appointments and Inaugural Leadership Expo

LAS VEGAS, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LV Petroleum held its first-ever Leadership Expo in early April at Red Rock Casino & Resort for a multi-day event that set the tone for the company’s bright future. The theme was Level-UP, a fitting backdrop for three key appointments already reshaping the company's leadership bench.

Monica Androsko, who was recently promoted to Vice President of Brand, Mobility and Risk, played an instrumental role in planning and executing the expo. "Seeing leaders and vendors come together in one space is incredibly impactful," said Androsko. "The Leadership Expo helps everyone across the company understand our shared vision for the future, and is a perfect example of the kind of teamwork to foster LV Petroleum’s continuing growth." Monica brings 23 years of experience from TravelCenters of America, where she served as Director of Franchising and helped grow TA's network from 22 to 125 locations. In her new role, she will drive operational efficiency, support growth and strengthen organizational performance.

Lisa Stipanovich, who joined LV in early 2026, led the guest experience and creative direction. "We chose Level-UP as a theme because a successful expo reinforces strategic focus and strengthens the relationships that fuel our business," said Stipanovich. “Walking away from that event, I felt the full weight of the opportunity in front of us and exactly why I joined this team.” Recently promoted to Senior Marketing Director, she will leverage her 25 years of experience in marketing, visual merchandising and branding to lead omnichannel strategies across all locations and the upcoming launch of the LV Petroleum app.

Stace Benu has joined as Chief Talent Officer, responsible for recruitment and talent development across corporate and operational positions. "The impact of the expo goes far beyond the event itself by giving managers the tools they need to deepen vendor partnerships and maintain positive guest experiences," said Benu. “Joining a company at this stage of growth, I am excited to see how the team shows up for each other.” She previously led Talent Acquisition and Talent Management for a large convenience retail chain in Middle Tennessee, with expertise in C-store hiring across retail, food and beverage, and direct support lines of business.

These three appointments reflect LV Petroleum's commitment to building a leadership team as ambitious as its growth plan.

Leadership Expo Recap Video

Leadership Expo Photos

About LV Petroleum:

LV Petroleum LLC is a leading developer and operator of travel centers, convenience stores, and quick-service restaurants throughout the United States. Founded in 2014 by Guy Madmon and Val Amiel, and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, LV Petroleum operates over 80 travel center locations, 180 quick-service restaurants and 30 convenience stores. The company also operates over 30 different franchise brands including Arby’s, Bojangles, Dunkin, and Starbucks, among others, as well as TravelCenters of America (TA) locations. LV Petroleum is committed to providing exceptional services, innovative solutions, and memorable experiences for travelers and local communities alike. For more information, visit lvpetroleum.net .