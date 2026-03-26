Loblaw February Food Inflation Report

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loblaw has issued its February Food Inflation Report, with context around what’s impacting food prices and what it expects in the future.

At a high level, inflation cooled slightly in February. Overall CPI was 1.8%, down from 2.3% in January. The price of food purchased from stores also dropped, down 70 basis points from January at 4.1%. The price of food purchased from restaurants rose 7.8% in the month – a meaningful increase, especially considering prices also jumped a year ago when the GST/HST holiday concluded in February 2025.

For more information, contact pr@loblaw.ca.

