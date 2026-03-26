“Fined $750,000 for discriminatory speech”- BC’s Barry Neufeld explains his case with News Forum analyst Rav Arora in an exclusive interview

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rav Arora sits down with Barry Neufeld to discuss the $750,000 penalty by the BC Human Rights Tribunal. Watch the Exclusive Interview with Host Rav Arora, on The News Forum Saturday March 28 at 8PM ET/MT.

A former Chilliwack school trustee, Barry Neufeld, raised strong concerns about SOGI 123 and chose to speak out publicly. Mr. Neufeld described SOGI 123 as a “weapon of propaganda” that threatens “traditional family values,” and criticized what he called the “absurd theory” that “gender is not biologically determined, but a social construct.” He further claimed that this “lie” alienates children from their parents and makes them vulnerable to harm.

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal later ordered Mr. Neufeld to pay $750,000 for violating the Human Rights Code by publishing hate speech and discriminatory content against 2SLGBTQ+ individuals.

The Canadian decision is watched with interest in The United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and New Zealand where legislators have implemented significant restrictions or bans on new gender dysphoria prescriptions. Denmark and Finland are now prioritizing counselling and supportive services over medical interventions for youth experiencing gender dysphoria. Euronews.com

Given Mr. Neufeld’s long career in the courts and in education, the question arises: is his perspective an instance of hate speech, or does it represent a differing viewpoint on how best to support children with gender dysphoria?

Watch this interview with Barry Neufeld, conducted by podcaster and journalist Rav Arora on The News Forum Saturday March 28 at 8PM ET/MT.

https://www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch

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