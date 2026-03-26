AmpliTech Group Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Results With 165% Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansion Into 5G Infrastructure

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) today reported financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Strong Revenue Growth Driven by 5G and Core RF Product Demand

Revenue increased to $25.2 million for fiscal year 2025, compared to $9.5 million in fiscal year 2024, representing growth of approximately 165% year-over-year. The increase was driven primarily by higher sales of low noise amplifier (LNA) and low noise block (LNB) products, expanded 5G product lines, and strong demand from telecommunications and satellite communications customers. The Spectrum division also benefited from a rebound in Asian markets.

Gross Profit Expansion Reflects Strategic 5G Market Penetration

Gross profit grew to $6.0 million from $3.5 million in the prior year. Gross margin was 23.9% in 2025 compared to 36.7% in 2024. The margin compression reflects the Company’s strategic investment in building long-term relationships with global Tier 1 network operators by providing competitively priced, carrier-grade O-RAN compliant 5G radios. Management expects gross margins to improve meaningfully as the Company transitions from initial market penetration and deployment phases into recurring, high-volume business with established operators.

Operating Expenses Reflect Growth Investments

Sales, general, and administrative expenses increased to $10.7 million from $7.9 million in the prior year, reflecting growth in personnel, professional fees, amortization, insurance, and trade show activity. Research and development expenses were $2.7 million, a decrease from $3.6 million in 2024 attributable to the completion of the Company’s flagship Massive MIMO 64T64R O-RAN CAT B Radio Network development program.

Significantly Improved Net Loss and Operating Performance

Net loss improved to $7.0 million from $11.2 million in fiscal year 2024, a reduction of $4.2 million or approximately 38%. The improvement was supported by higher gross profit and the elimination of significant non-recurring charges recorded in 2024. Operating loss improved to $7.3 million from $8.4 million.

Strategic 5G Positioning and Growing Commercial Pipeline

The Company continues to advance its portfolio of O-RAN compliant radio systems, including its flagship Massive MIMO 64T64R product, which has received an O-RAN compliance certificate. This product delivers true 5G speeds with enhanced signal strength, improved coverage, and increased user capacity.

In March 2025, AmpliTech entered into a non-binding letter of intent for the purchase of up to $78 million of its O-RAN radios, representing a significant potential multi-year opportunity. As of March 23, 2026, the Company has received approximately $5 million in funded purchase orders from customers, demonstrating early commercial momentum against this pipeline.

Liquidity and Capital Position

As of December 31, 2025, AmpliTech held cash and cash equivalents of approximately $5.0 million, subscription proceeds held in escrow of $6.7 million, and working capital of $10.2 million. During fiscal year 2025, the Company raised additional capital through a rights offering and a registered direct offering to support its continued growth initiatives. Management believes its cash on hand and anticipated cash from operations is sufficient to fund operations for at least the next twelve months.

“Our fiscal 2025 results reflect significant progress in scaling our business and expanding into the 5G infrastructure market,” said Fawad Maqbool, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of AmpliTech Group. “The 165% increase in revenue demonstrates the strength of our product portfolio and the accelerating demand we are seeing for open, standards-based 5G solutions. While we made deliberate investments in market penetration that compressed near-term margins, we believe these relationships with Tier 1 operators, combined with our $78 million letter of intent and initial funded purchase orders, position AmpliTech for sustained, high-margin revenue growth in the years ahead.”

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGW) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced RF and microwave signal-processing components and systems for satellite, 5G/6G telecom, quantum computing, defense, and space applications. Its five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductor Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group 5G Divisions work symbiotically and serve customers worldwide. Through continuous innovation and U.S.-based manufacturing, AmpliTech is enabling the next generation of connectivity and communication systems. For further information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that company’s certifications, new product developments and projections are based on continuation of receipt of orders against signed LOI’s, the Company will be able to increase its gross margins in future production and positive market conditions will exist. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

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Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com









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