Sticker Mule begins accepting crypto payments

AMSTERDAM, N.Y., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sticker Mule, the largest privately-owned Internet printing company, now accepts crypto payments at checkout.

"Customers have been asking us to accept crypto for a long time, and we're happy to finally deliver," said Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino.

Powered by Stripe, customers can select crypto at checkout, connect their preferred wallet, and pay using stablecoins like USDC. Payments settle instantly with no extra fees for buyers or sellers.

Crypto payments are also available for purchases from Sticker Mule Stores allowing 27,000+ independent sellers to accept crypto without any setup. Sticker Mule expects this change lift conversion to help sellers grow as crypto enthusiasts flock to the platform.

In addition to crypto, Sticker Mule customers can also pay using credit cards, PayPal, Google Pay, and Apple Pay.



About Sticker Mule

Sticker Mule is the best way to buy and sell custom merchandise, including stickers, t-shirts, hoodies, magnets, buttons, labels, packaging, keychains, temporary tattoos, and an award-winning hot sauce. More than 27,000 Stores are powered by Sticker Mule and millions of customers place orders every year. Founded in 2010, today Sticker Mule is powered by 1,000+ people in 39 countries, with factories in New York, South Carolina and Italy.

Press Contact

Paul Antonelli

+1 (518) 866-6298





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/981f26a3-4162-487e-a4d3-af03473f84ee