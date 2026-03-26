Agicap Selects Chargebee to Power Its Next Phase of Global Growth

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargebee , a leading billing and monetization platform, today announced that Agicap , a global provider of cash and treasury management software serving more than 8,000 customers across international markets, has selected Chargebee to modernize and scale its recurring revenue operations.

“As we continue to scale internationally and serve more complex customers, we need a monetization infrastructure that protects revenue, reduces operational burden, and gives us confidence in our numbers. Chargebee will provide the control and auditability required for our next stage of growth,” said Sébastien Beyet, co-founder and CEO at Agicap.

“Agicap supports a critical need for CFOs by eliminating spreadsheet-driven cash management,” said Jeff Sant, Chief Operating Officer of Chargebee. “As Agicap scales its own recurring revenue engine, it’s applying that same principle internally: replacing manual processes with automation and control. We’re proud to support Agicap’s next phase of international growth.”

Growth Exposes New Revenue Complexity

Agicap sells annual subscriptions across a modular product portfolio, with customers expanding across entities, users, and geographies over time. As the company scaled internationally, managing pricing, invoicing, and renewals manually across multiple currencies and legal entities increased operational risk and made accurate reporting difficult.

The company conducted a months-long evaluation of billing platforms and selected Chargebee to modernize its monetization stack. Chargebee’s automated recurring billing, support for modular and volume-based pricing, and centralized system for contracts, invoicing, renewals, and revenue workflows will support Agicap’s annual subscription model across regions.

Agicap’s decision reflects a broader shift among late-stage SaaS and fintech companies. As these businesses expand internationally, move upmarket, and continue to add to their product portfolios, automated and audit-ready billing systems have become essential to support recurring revenue at scale.

About Chargebee

Chargebee is a leading provider of billing and monetization solutions, empowering businesses with recurring revenue models to streamline operations, capture actionable insights, and drive growth.

Chargebee is trusted by businesses of all sizes, including Zapier, LegalZoom, Lambda, Freshworks, DeepL, Condé Nast, and Pret a Manger, and is proud to have been consistently recognized by customers as a Leader in Subscription Management on G2. To learn more about how Chargebee can help unlock and maximize revenue growth, visit Chargebee.com .

About Agicap

Agicap is a Global leader in corporate cash management. Agicap provides a SaaS platform that enables companies to automate real‑time cash flow monitoring, manage supplier payments, and streamline customer collections, helping finance teams improve their cash performance and make better decisions. Founded in 2016 in Lyon, France, Agicap now serves thousands of customers across more than 10 European countries and the US, and has raised over €150M to support its product innovation and international expansion.