Dubai, UAE, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Pepeto project just delivered a fresh security upgrade across its exchange while the XRP price prediction improves on real catalysts. In the same context, crypto news reports show that XRP whale wallets are entering the Pepeto presale at sizes that suggest they see something the broader market has not caught on to.

The XRP price sits at $1.42 on March 26, down 62% from its record while the Iran war and Fed policy keep pressure on the entire market. But the xrp price prediction is shifting, the crypto news is pointing to a turning point, while the XRP target of $5 and Pepeto presale are landing in the same article conversation for reasons every holder needs to understand.

Crypto News: Pepeto Upgrade Arrives While the XRP Price Gets a Real Catalyst From Singapore

A strong catalyst XRP has been waiting for just landed. Ripple entering the MAS BLOOM sandbox means RLUSD is being tested for real trade finance settlements on the XRP Ledger in one of the strictest regulatory environments on earth. RLUSD market cap passed $1.56 billion and XRP futures open interest climbed to $2.42 billion on March 25 according to Yahoo Finance.

The XRP price traded between $1.36 and $1.46 through the past week with the 50 day EMA acting as resistance at $1.49. Standard Chartered holds a $2.80 target through analyst Geoffrey Kendrick. FXEmpire projects $5 based on settlement volume growth. The conservative scenario in the crypto news puts XRP between $1.80 and $2.50 by year end if the CLARITY Act passes and rate cuts arrive.

The Iran war that started February 28 explains why the XRP price has not moved despite strong fundamentals. Oil above $100, the Fed holding rates, and compressed risk appetite are all temporary. But Trump opened Iran negotiations on March 25, and every crypto bull run in history started after a rate cut. The XRP target gets stronger in that environment because cheaper borrowing pushes capital into altcoins first.

The crypto news today and the XRP price prediction both point up. But $5 XRP means a 3.5x on an $85 billion market cap over quarters or years. Nobody built generational wealth holding a large cap for 3.5x. They identified working projects at ground level before the crowd arrived.

Why XRP Holders Are Adding Pepeto Before the Binance Listing

The XRP price prediction makes the opportunity clear but the timeline long. That is exactly why wallets linked to major XRP holders are entering Pepeto at unusual sizes.

The exchange tells the story. Zero fee execution across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. AI that filters scam code from every listed token before it can be traded. A zero cost bridge that moves assets between all three networks instantly. SolidProof reviewed the full codebase, and the senior developer on the team built exchange systems at Binance for years.

Capital is arriving at a pace never seen before, with presale stages that were supposed to last weeks filling in days. The cofounder behind this project already proved what he can build when he took Pepe from nothing to $11 billion on community alone, and the senior Binance developer on the team brings the exchange expertise that turns community energy into lasting infrastructure.

The XRP price prediction at $5 delivers roughly 3.5x over a timeline measured in quarters. Pepeto needs only the Binance listing to deliver multiples far past that, and the team says it drops very soon. Once Trump resolves the Iran conflict and rate cuts follow, every indicator around this project points to the strongest return available in crypto this year.

ConclusionEverything covered in this crypto news article points in one direction. The XRP price prediction is building toward $5 to $10, Trump is moving to end the conflict that held the entire market down, and the wallets that turned early XRP into generational wealth are already inside the Pepeto presale because they see the same pattern repeating with a stronger hand this time.

In the few months ahead, the news will eventually cover success stories made by Pepeto, everybody will talk about the coin, the exchange that will see big demand, and millions in returns made, but by then the entry will be gone. Rounds are closing faster every week, the Binance listing gets closer by the day, and the capital flowing in right now is coming from addresses that do not move unless the outcome is already calculated. The Pepeto official website is still accepting entries, a 2026 portfolio with Pepeto is most likely the best decision any investor would ever make..

Click To Visit Pepeto Official Website To Buy $Pepeto

FAQs

What is the XRP price prediction for 2026?

The conservative XRP target sits at $2.50 with $5 on the bullish end. Ripple joined the Singapore BLOOM sandbox on March 25, RLUSD passed $1.56 billion, and the XRP price prediction strengthens once the CLARITY Act passes and rate cuts arrive.

Is Pepeto a good crypto news opportunity alongside XRP?

Pepeto solves the three biggest DeFi problems with zero cost execution, instant multi chain bridging, and AI scam filtering.







