Diversified Energy Company

("Diversified," or the "Company")

PDMR Shareholdings

Diversified Energy Company (NYSE: DEC, LSE: DEC) announces it was notified by Bradley Gray, President and Chief Financial Officer, that, on March 26, 2026, Mr. Gray ceased to beneficially own 15,000 shares of common stock in the Company, following the gift of those shares to family members for nil consideration.

Mr. Gray is a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs"), resulting in a change to previously disclosed PDMR holdings of shares of common stock in the Company ("Common Stock") and his current holdings are set forth in the table below:

Shares Gifted Shares Held Post-Gift % of Issued Share Capital Bradley Gray 15,000 212,790 0.30%





For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com www.div.energy FTI Consulting dec@fticonsulting.com U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bradley Gray 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Diversified Energy Company b) LEI 529900XTQ3OKXR6P0H74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares of Common Stock Identification code GB00BQHP5P93 b) Nature of the transaction Gift of shares to adult children for no consideration c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $Nil 5,000 $Nil 5,000 $Nil 5,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 15,000 Price $Nil e) Date of the transaction March 26, 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue (XOFF)



