TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BL6K5J42

Issuer Name

ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Van Eck Associates Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF VanEck Africa Index ETF VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU) VanEck Gold Miners ETF VanEck Natural Resources ETF ESB Pension Fund GDX

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Mar-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

23-Mar-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 8.050000 0.000000 8.050000 19529059 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.350000 0.000000 6.350000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BL6K5J42 19529059 8.050000 Sub Total 8.A 19529059 8.050000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU) 0.097000 0.000000 0.097000% VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.273000 0.000000 0.273000% VanEck Africa Index ETF 0.029000 0.000000 0.029000% VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.359000 0.000000 0.359000% VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF 0.044000 0.000000 0.044000% VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF 1.879000 0.000000 1.879000% VanEck Gold Miners ETF 3.553000 0.000000 3.553000% Van Eck Associates Corporation ESB Pension Fund GDX 0.029000 0.000000 0.029000% Van Eck Associates Corproation VanEck Natural Resources ETF 0.004000 0.000000 0.004000% Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Gold Miners ETF 3.065000 3.065000% Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Natural Resources ETF 0.005000 0.005000% Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Gold Miners ETF AU 0.106000 0.106000% Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.440000 0.440000% Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Africa Index ETF 0.037000 0.037000% Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF 3.793000 3.793000% Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck S&P Global Mining UCITS ETF 0.070000 0.070000% Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.537000 0.537000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

Glass Lewis

The number and % of voting rights held

19,529,059 shares and 8.05% voting rights

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Open

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion 23-Mar-2026 13. Place Of Completion Tampa, FL, USA

Attachment