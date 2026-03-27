LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

27 March 2026

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company announces the following transactions by PDMRs on 25 March 2026 in the Company’s ordinary shares of £0.01 each, which include the vesting and sale of shares that had been granted pursuant to awards made under the 2022 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP), 2022 Performance Share Plan (PSP), 2023 DSBP, 2023 PSP and 2025 DSBP.

The following notifications are made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Andy Golding 2. Reason for the notification



a. Position/status



Chief Executive Officer



b. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of 15,543 shares following the vesting of the 2022 DSBP Sale of 15,543 shares vested under (1) Acquisition of 45,780 shares following the vesting of the 2022 PSP vesting Disposal – tax liability under (3) Acquisition of 63,097 shares following the vesting of the 2023 DSBP Sale of 63,097 shares vested under (5) Acquisition of 74,829 shares following the vesting of the 2023 PSP vesting Disposal – tax liability under (7) c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 15,543 (2) £5.403855 15,543 (3) Nil 45,780 (4) £5.403855 21,596 (5) Nil 63,097 (6) £5.403855 63,097 (7) Nil 74,829 (8) £5.403855 35,294 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

15,543 15,543 45,780 21,596 63,097 63,097 74,829 35,294 Aggregated price

Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £83,992.13 Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £116,701.64 Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £340,967.04 Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £190,723.66 e. Date of transaction 25 March 2026 f. Place of transaction (1), (3), (5) and (7) Outside a trading venue

(2), (4), (6) and (8) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Victoria Hyde 2. Reason for the notification



c. Position/status



Chief Financial Officer



d. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of 3,956 shares following the vesting of the 2023 DSBP Disposal – tax liability under (1) Acquisition of 28,090 shares following the vesting of the 2023 PSP Disposal – tax liability under (3) Acquisition of 8,047 shares following the vesting of the 2025 DSBP Disposal – tax liability under (5) c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 3,956 (2) £5.403855 1,866 (3) Nil 28,090 (4) £5.403855 13,250 (5) Nil 8,047 (6) 5.408481 3,796 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

3,956 1,866 28,090 13,250 8,047 3,796 Aggregated price

Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £10,083.59 Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £71,601.08 Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £20,530.59 e. Date of transaction 25 March 2026 f. Place of transaction (1), (3) and (5) Outside a trading venue

(2), (4) and (6) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





OSB GROUP PLC

Jess Petrie t: 01634 848 944 Group Head of Corporate Governance Investor relations Alexander Holcroft

Group Director of Investor Relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973 Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.