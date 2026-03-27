Nova Complex Showcases “Waking & Weaving” Approach to Integrated Infrastructure at Datatalous 2026

KOUVOLA, Finland, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Complex was invited to participate in Datatalous 2026 – Tiekartoista toteutukseen, held in Kouvola, where a company representative delivered a keynote presentation outlining Nova’s strategic approach to data economy development and energy-computing integration in Finland.





As a key platform focused on advancing the digital economy and enabling industrial implementation, the event brought together stakeholders from government, industry, and academia to explore pathways from Finland’s national data center roadmap to concrete execution. Within this context, a central topic of discussion was how infrastructure can support the growth of the digital economy while aligning with local energy systems, industrial structures, and communities.





During the session, the Nova Complex representative framed the discussion through the lens of Finland’s industrial transition, presenting Nova’s broader development philosophy in Europe, with a particular focus on Finland and Kouvola. According to Nova, next-generation computing infrastructure should not be viewed merely as standalone data centers, but as integrated platforms that combine energy, computing, and community. This approach emphasizes localized industrial collaboration, job creation, tax contribution, community integration, and environmentally responsible, low-carbon development.



A key highlight of the presentation was the NF00 project currently being advanced in Kouvola. The project is located in the Kymin Ruukki area, a former hub of the Finnish paper industry that played a significant role in the development of the country’s forestry sector. As traditional industries have gradually phased out, the site is now entering a new phase of transformation.



Rather than pursuing expansion through new land development, Nova’s strategy at Kymin Ruukki is based on the reuse of existing industrial assets. The project avoids the use of new greenfield land and instead leverages existing industrial sites and energy infrastructure, aiming to strike a balance between infrastructure development and environmental preservation.



Building on this approach, Nova introduced its “Waking & Weaving” concept at the event. “Waking” refers to the reactivation of existing industrial foundations and energy systems, enabling them to serve new purposes within a modern industrial framework. “Weaving” emphasizes the integration and coordination of energy, computing, and local industries, forming a forward-looking infrastructure ecosystem rooted in continuity and collaboration.



Nova Complex noted that long-term local value remains central to its development strategy. This includes the creation of stable employment opportunities, the extension of local industrial value chains, and meaningful integration with the community. The company emphasized that the significance of infrastructure projects lies not only in initial investment or scale, but in their ability to provide sustained support for the long-term development of the host city.



Looking ahead, Nova will continue to position Finland as a key region for its development, advancing integrated infrastructure models that align with local energy systems and industrial foundations, while contributing to sustainable economic growth at the regional level.

Nova Complex

Contact information: Bernard Mah

E-mail: marketing@novacomplex.com



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