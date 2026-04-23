Nova Complex Showcases at Power Coast Summit 2026, Outlining a Multi-Node Collaborative Path for Finland’s Green Digital Infrastructure Cluster

HELSINKI, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 21, Power Coast Summit 2026 officially opened, focusing on energy transition and next-generation digital infrastructure development. Nova Complex was invited to present its deployment strategy in Finland, where Bernard Mah, COO of Nova Complex, outlined the coordinated development pathway of digital infrastructure across Loviisa and Kouvola and systematically presented Nova Complex’s strategic framework and practical approach to advancing a green hyperscale digital infrastructure hub in Finland.

In the course of establishing a presence in Finland, Nova Complex has benefited from the strong support and close collaboration from multiple stakeholders. Nova would like to express its sincere appreciation to Business Finland, Cursor, Kinno, as well as the municipalities of Kouvola and Loviisa for their valuable support in facilitating Nova Complex’s establishment in Finland. This support has laid a solid foundation for the company’s continued development in the region.





Bernard noted that with the rapid advancement of AI and the sustained growth in high-performance computing demand, Finland is accelerating the development of a digital infrastructure system that integrates energy sustainability with system resilience. By deploying a multi-node cluster of digital infrastructure campuses in Loviisa, Kouvola, and other nearby locations, Nova Complex is establishing a coordinated architecture characterized by resource and industrial complementarity, multi-node interconnection, and deep integration with local industries. This approach is designed to build a future-oriented digital infrastructure cluster.

Loviisa offers notable strengths in clean energy availability, industrial foundations, transport connectivity, and public sector collaboration, making it a vital node in Nova Complex’s development of green computing infrastructure across Finland. Building on the NF03 project, Nova Complex will continue to pursue in-depth cooperation with local communities, industries, and public authorities.

Represented by the NF03 project, Nova Complex is advancing an integrated “energy–infrastructure coupling” design in Loviisa. By aligning clean energy supply with digital infrastructure systems, the project achieves both high reliability alongside sustainability. It fully leverages the region’s long-term stable low-carbon power resources and adheres to an ecology-first development principle, enabling the harmonious integration of digital infrastructure with the natural environment.

Looking ahead, Bernard emphasized that Nova Complex embeds ESG principles throughout the entire project lifecycle. Through modular construction, local employment and tax contributions, and the development of localized supply chains, Nova aims to foster deep integration between infrastructure and the community.

“The Nova Complex NF03 project will be deeply integrated into local community development, prioritizing green energy solutions and fully leveraging Loviisa’s clean energy system to support the coordinated development of the regional digital economy and green transition. Once operational, the project is expected to create no fewer than 100 direct and indirect jobs annually, bringing sustained economic vitality to Loviisa and surrounding areas.”

He added that Nova Complex is committed to building a net-zero digital infrastructure cluster. This mission aligns with Finland’s national strategies on data centers and green energy, providing a pragmatic infrastructure model for the nation’s digital economy and low-carbon transition.

Nova Complex

E-mail:marketing@novacomplex.com

Contact information：Bernard mah

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