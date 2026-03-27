Aurora Mobile Partners with Soochow Securities to Advance Digital Transformation and Develop Intelligent Financial Services Platform

SHENZHEN, China, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that it has entered a partnership with Soochow Securities Co., Ltd. (“Soochow Securities”). Through this partnership, Soochow Securities has adopted Aurora Mobile’s intelligent push notification solution, JPush.

The rapid advancement of financial technology is driving profound change in the securities industry, impacting both client service models and internal operations. As part of its digital transformation strategy, Soochow Securities is developing an intelligent mobile platform centered on its “Dongwu Xiucai” app. The platform is designed to provide more efficient, convenient, and secure financial services to employees and clients.

By integrating JPush, Soochow Securities has strengthened the “Dongwu Xiucai” app’s information delivery capabilities. JPush enables seamless connectivity across Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, and major native instant app platforms. This ensures that critical business notifications, market alerts, and compliance announcements are delivered quickly and precisely. Key information is delivered consistently and in real time, whether employees are using internal devices or clients are accessing the platform through various smartphone brands.

Additionally, JPush seamlessly integrates Aurora Mobile’s proprietary channels with system-level channels such as FCM, APNs, and those from major device manufacturers including Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo. By combining full-channel integration with intelligent routing optimization and background keep-alive technologies, JPush effectively overcomes device-level restrictions. This ensures stable, reliable, and real-time delivery of high-priority messages, such as transaction confirmations, risk alerts, and settlement instructions, even in complex network environments.

Furthermore, leveraging JPush’s robust tagging and user profiling capabilities, the “Dongwu Xiucai” app can flexibly define user segments based on employee roles, client risk profiles, and areas of interest, enabling highly personalized communication. For instance, research can be sent to clients based on their investment preferences, and risk alerts can be sent to the appropriate risk management personnel, significantly improving the relevance and efficiency of information delivery.

Notably, JPush has passed the SDK security compliance evaluation conducted by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and has been integrated into the national SDK management service platform. Its data transmission, storage, and processing comply with the stringent security requirements of the financial sector, providing strong protection for sensitive client information and core business data while supporting the regulatory compliance needs of financial institutions.

The deep integration of the “Dongwu Xiucai” app with JPush has enabled Soochow Securities to build an efficient, secure, and intelligent mobile financial ecosystem. Internally, the platform enhances cross-department collaboration and improves responsiveness. Externally, it strengthens the timeliness and personalization of client services, significantly reducing business risks and client churn caused by information delays, and driving a meaningful upgrade of Soochow Securities’ digital service capabilities.

Looking ahead, Aurora Mobile will continue to deepen its strategic partnership with Soochow Securities. Leveraging advanced messaging technologies and intelligent solutions, Aurora Mobile aims to support Soochow Securities in achieving breakthroughs across refined customer service, intelligent business operations, and real-time risk management, while contributing to the development of a leading smart securities platform.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com