BingX Introduces 24/7 TradFi Trading, Unlocking Continuous Access to Global Markets





PANAMA CITY, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today shared the expansion to its BingX TradFi suite of round-the-clock (24/7) trading support for a wide range of popular assets, marking a significant addition to seamless global market access on the platform. As one of the few exchanges with 24/7 TradFi asset support, BingX users can now trade commodities, indices, and equities at any time, eliminating traditional market hour constraints and enabling continuous portfolio management.

Through BingX TradFi, users will gain 24/7 access to globally recognized commodities Gold, Silver, WTI Crude Oil and Brent Crude Oil, as well as a variety of other major global TradFi assets including major stocks and stock indices.

With a wide range of TradFi assets available on the platform, a multi-billion dollar daily trading volume, and complete integration across the BingX ecosystem, BingX TradFi allows users to manage both crypto and traditional assets within a single account. This unified experience simplifies global asset allocation while maintaining flexibility and accessibility across markets.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bingx.com

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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