ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP. EXPANDS INTERNAL MIDDLE-MILE TRANSPORTATION NETWORK ACROSS E-COMMERCE FULFILLMENT OPERATIONS

Middle-Mile Transfer Volume Increased Approximately 50–60% Over Prior Six-Month Period; Transfer Routes Expanded by 40–50%

WALNUT, CA, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced a significant expansion of its internal middle-mile transportation network designed to strengthen cost efficiency, reduce reliance on third-party carriers, and deepen the integration between the Company's warehouse infrastructure and downstream delivery networks.

As the Company's e-commerce fulfillment volumes have grown, Armlogi has begun internalizing certain key transportation movements between its facilities, major selling platform fulfillment centers, and regional shipping carriers that were previously handled by third-party transportation providers. By bringing these middle-mile routes in-house, the Company believes that this initiative is intended to reduce outsourced transportation costs and, may, over time, improve overall operating margins across its logistics network.

Over the past six months, the Company has expanded its California-based transfer routes by approximately 40–50%, increasing operational connectivity between its warehouses and major fulfillment and delivery hubs. During the same period, overall middle-mile transfer volume increased by approximately 50–60%, based on internal company data, compared to the immediately preceding six-month period, driven by increased transfer frequency between the Company's facilities and selling platform fulfillment centers. The expansion reflects rising demand across the Company's fulfillment network and its continued investment in the operational infrastructure supporting its more than 600 active merchant clients.

Middle-mile logistics — the transportation layer connecting fulfillment hubs with last-mile delivery carriers — has become an area of increasing investment across the e-commerce industry as supply chains demand faster, more reliable connections between warehousing infrastructure and delivery networks. Armlogi's expansion of its internal transportation capabilities is designed to create a more integrated, end-to-end logistics platform that links the Company's approximately 3.9 million square feet of warehouse space across ten facilities in California, Texas, Illinois, New Jersey, and Georgia with the fulfillment and delivery ecosystems of major e-commerce selling platforms.

The latest phase of the development focuses on improving transportation coverage in Southern California. As the network grows, Armlogi aims to gradually expand middle-mile coverage across Northern California and nearby states such as Nevada and Arizona. This expansion is intended to facilitate improved coordination between fulfillment hubs and regional delivery networks.

Aidy Chou, Chairman and CEO of Armlogi, said, "Building our own middle-mile transportation capability is a strategic step toward improving cost efficiency and reducing our dependence on third-party carriers. As our fulfillment volumes continue to grow, internalizing these critical logistics movements allows us to tighten the connection between our warehouse network and the delivery ecosystems that serve our merchants. This initiative is consistent with our broader focus on operational efficiency and margin improvement, and we see a significant opportunity to extend this network across additional geographies as we scale."

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider offering a comprehensive suite of supply-chain solutions, including warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants seeking to establish U.S. market warehouses. With 10 warehouses totaling over 3.5 million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology to handle and store large, bulky items. Armlogi is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our revenue and earnings growth; our business prospects and opportunities; and the expected benefits of our operational initiatives, including the expansion of our internal transportation network. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to successfully implement and scale our internal transportation network; the extent to which anticipated cost efficiencies and operational improvements are realized; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; changes in demand for our services; and our dependence on third-party service providers. These and other factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions described above and in our SEC filings..

Company Contact:

info@armlogi.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com