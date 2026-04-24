ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP. ADVANCES MIDDLE-MILE NETWORK INTO SCALABLE LOGISTICS PLATFORM

Growing Network Density Designed to Support Improved Speed, Routing Flexibility, and Service Predictability Across the Merchant Base as Utilization Scales

WALNUT, CA, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today provided an update on its internal middle-mile transportation initiative. The next phase of the initiative is focused on leveraging the internal network to enhance service levels for the Company’s merchant base, improve operational utilization across the fulfillment footprint, and support potential long-term efficiency gains as network density increases.

Having built the operational foundation of the network through route expansion and growth in transfer volume, as disclosed in prior updates, Armlogi is now directing its focus toward the strategic capabilities enabled by the internal middle-mile network. What began as an effort to convert outsourced transportation movements into an internally managed logistics layer is evolving into an integrated operational platform that connects the Company’s warehousing footprint, its merchant base, and the downstream fulfillment and delivery ecosystems with greater flexibility, responsiveness, and operational control.

The internal transportation layer is intended to support enhanced service levels for the more than 600 active merchant clients that rely on Armlogi’s fulfillment infrastructure. By operating its own routes between Company warehouses, major selling platform fulfillment centers, and regional delivery carriers, Armlogi believes it may be better positioned to improve transfer speed, deliver more predictable movement between facilities, and adjust routing in response to merchant-specific volume, seasonality, or priority needs. These service attributes — historically subject to the schedules and constraints of external carriers — are increasingly managed inside the Company’s operational framework.

As the internal network adds additional transfer lanes and utilization across existing routes increases, the Company believes a reinforcing operational dynamic may emerge. Higher utilization may support stronger service levels — including speed, predictability, and routing flexibility — which, in turn, may position the network to absorb additional movement volume without proportional increases in transportation costs. That incremental volume may further raise utilization across the same operational infrastructure, reinforcing the same service attributes over time. Network density, viewed in this way, functions as more than a cost-efficiency lever; it is a platform capability the Company believes may compound in strategic value as the network scales.

Beyond its current role of supporting internal fulfillment operations, the Company believes this network may, over time, develop into a broader logistics platform capable of supporting additional operational capabilities as density and utilization increase. While the scope, timing, and nature of any such future capabilities remain preliminary and subject to further evaluation, Armlogi views the network as a strategic platform asset whose long-term value may extend beyond its current primary function.

Armlogi’s internal middle-mile operations remain concentrated in Southern California, where the Company has built route density and operational depth. As the network matures, the planned extension into Northern California, Nevada, and Arizona is intended to progressively expand these platform capabilities — including service-level and utilization benefits — across a broader portion of the Company’s fulfillment footprint, which currently spans approximately 3.9 million square feet across ten facilities in California, Texas, Illinois, New Jersey, and Georgia.

Aidy Chou, Chairman and CEO of Armlogi, commented, “The internal middle-mile network is emerging as what we believe is a strategic platform asset for Armlogi. As density and utilization increase, we are building a structural operational capability that may differentiate the Company in an industry where logistics performance is increasingly a competitive advantage—and one we believe may, over time, support a broader range of operational value as the platform matures. We intend to continue investing in this platform with the long-term interests of our merchants and shareholders clearly in view.”

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider offering a comprehensive suite of supply-chain solutions, including warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants seeking to establish U.S. market warehouses. With 10 warehouses totaling over 3.9 million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology to handle and store large, bulky items. Armlogi is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our revenue and earnings growth; our business prospects and opportunities; and the expected benefits of our operational initiatives, including the expansion of our internal transportation network. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to successfully implement and scale our internal transportation network; the extent to which anticipated cost efficiencies and operational improvements are realized; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; changes in demand for our services; and our dependence on third-party service providers. These and other factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions described above and in our SEC filings.

Company Contact:

info@armlogi.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com