ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP. STRENGTHENS INTERNAL FINANCIAL REPORTING AND MANAGEMENT INFRASTRUCTURE TO SUPPORT OPERATIONAL DISCIPLINE

Cash Flow Reporting and Workforce Allocation Initiatives Designed to Strengthen Management Visibility and Decision-Making

WALNUT, CA, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced the implementation of a series of internal financial reporting and management infrastructure initiatives intended to enhance management visibility, strengthen budgeting discipline, and improve cross-functional coordination across the organization. The initiatives, led by the Company’s finance team, reflect Armlogi’s continued investment in the institutional infrastructure required to support its growth trajectory as a public company.

The initiatives undertaken by Armlogi’s finance team during 2026 span several core areas of internal financial reporting and management. These include standardizing internal cash flow reporting templates, establishing a higher-frequency monitoring cadence, and implementing shorter turnaround times for internal cash flow reporting. In parallel, the Company has implemented a cross-functional cash flow forecasting process intended to align operating, finance, and management functions around a more integrated planning framework.

In addition, the Company is currently building a headcount utilization analysis framework and has initiated a labor allocation review across functions, with management leveraging financial planning and analysis (“FP&A”) tools to improve visibility into workforce allocation across the organization. These workforce-focused initiatives are intended to support stronger budgeting discipline and more informed resource planning over time.

While these initiatives form part of a broader, ongoing investment in internal management infrastructure, the Company believes the early operational benefits include improved timeliness and consistency of internal cash flow reporting; enhanced management visibility into cash flow trends and workforce allocation patterns; better cross-functional coordination in forecasting and planning activities; stronger internal discipline around budgeting and resource allocation; and improved decision-making support for the Company’s management team. The Company expects these qualitative benefits to deepen over time as the underlying processes continue to mature.

Armlogi views the strengthening of its internal financial reporting and management infrastructure as a core component of its broader institutional development as a public company. As the Company continues to scale its fulfillment footprint — currently spanning approximately 3.9 million square feet across Twelve facilities in California, Texas, Illinois, New Jersey, and Georgia, serving more than 600 active merchant clients — disciplined internal reporting cadence, integrated cross-functional planning, and informed resource allocation are increasingly important enablers of operational consistency and effective management decision-making.

Scott Hsu, Chief Financial Officer of Armlogi, commented, “Building strong internal financial reporting and management infrastructure is one of the most important investments we can make in the long-term operating discipline of the Company. The initiatives our finance team has put in place this year — including standardized cash flow reporting, a higher-frequency monitoring cadence, integrated cross-functional forecasting, and improved visibility into workforce allocation — are designed to give Armlogi’s leadership team the timely, consistent information needed to make better-informed decisions and to maintain disciplined stewardship of the Company’s resources as we continue to grow.”

Aidy Chou, Chairman and CEO of Armlogi, added, “Strong financial reporting and a disciplined management infrastructure are foundational to building a durable, scalable business. The work Scott and the finance team are doing reinforces the operational discipline we believe is required to support Armlogi’s continued growth and to compete effectively in the cross-border e-commerce logistics market over the long term.”

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider offering a comprehensive suite of supply-chain solutions, including warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants seeking to establish U.S. market warehouses. With 12 warehouses totaling over 3.9 million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology to handle and store large, bulky items. Armlogi is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our revenue and earnings growth; our business prospects and opportunities; and the expected benefits of our operational initiatives, including the expansion of our internal transportation network. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to successfully implement and scale our internal transportation network; the extent to which anticipated cost efficiencies and operational improvements are realized; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; changes in demand for our services; and our dependence on third-party service providers. These and other factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions described above and in our SEC filings.

Company Contact:

info@armlogi.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com