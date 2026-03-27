ALBION CROWN VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

Albion Crown VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that on 27 March 2026 it allotted 55,919,574 ordinary shares of 1 penny each in respect of its offer for subscription (“Offer Shares”) in relation to the 2025/26 tax year, pursuant to the joint prospectus (the “Prospectus”) published by the Company, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (together the “Albion VCTs”) on 23 October 2025 in relation to the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2025/2026 (the “Offers”).

The Company has received valid applications for 55,919,574 Offer Shares which were allotted at an issue price of 31.03 pence per share. The total net proceeds receivable by the Company for this allotment is approximately £16.8 million, bringing net total raised under the prospectus to £29.1 million. The issue pricing of the Offer Shares has been structured to avoid any capital dilution to existing shareholders who do not participate in the Offers.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for those Offer Shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities. It is expected that admission will become effective and that dealings in the Offer Shares will commence on or around 30 March 2026. The Offer Shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

The Offers which constitute separate offers have been fully subscribed and all have been closed to further applications. The total gross amount raised across the Albion VCTs under the Offers is £90 million.

Following this allotment and in conformity with the provisions of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), the Company makes the following notifications in connection with the issued share capital of the Company:

The Company's capital as at 27 March 2026 consists of 527,182,365 ordinary shares of 1 penny each and 129,894,552 ordinary C shares of 1 penny each. The Company holds 45,787,992 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 481,394,373 ordinary shares and 129,894,552 ordinary C shares giving total voting rights of 611,288,925. These figures may be used by shareholders and other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the DTRs.

For further information, please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Company Secretary

020 7601 1850

27 March 2026