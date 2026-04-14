ALBION CROWN VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Crown VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that it purchased 4,764,461 ordinary shares at 27.87 pence per share and 1,340,811 ordinary C shares at 36.96 pence per share on 14 April 2026. The shares purchased represent 1.00% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be cancelled.

Following the above transaction, and in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the capital of the Company as at close of business on 14 April 2026 consisted of 522,417,904 ordinary shares, and 128,553,741 ordinary C shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 45,787,992 ordinary shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 476,629,912 in respect of ordinary shares and 128,553,741 in respect of ordinary C shares giving total voting rights of 605,183,653. These figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

14 April 2026

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850