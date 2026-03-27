AmpliTech Group Announces Conference Call to Discuss FY2025 Results, Updates 5G Pipeline, Reaffirms Guidance for FY2026

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) today provides additional information concerning the company’s 5G pipeline, while also announces the date for the company’s conference call set in place to discuss FY2025 results. In addition the company reaffirms previously provided revenue guidance for FY2026.

Strategic 5G Execution and Commercial Pipeline Progress

AmpliTech continues to advance its O-RAN compliant 5G radio portfolio, including its flagship Massive MIMO 64T64R product, which has achieved O-RAN compliance certification.

The Company’s commercial pipeline includes multiple active programs with global telecommunications customers. These include previously disclosed Letters of Intent (LOIs) and multi-phase deployment frameworks, representing significant multi-year opportunities.

As part of this pipeline:

The Company has initiated production shipments under previously disclosed LOI programs ($20M+ under the $40M LOI previously disclosed).

The Company has received approximately $5 million in funded purchase orders towards the $78 million signed LOI, which based on forecasts received it is expected to grow past the $100M in total revenues.

Additional purchase orders are expected as deployments scale across multiple customers and configurations.

The $78 million LOI referenced in the Company’s most recent disclosures reflects a defined program scope within this broader pipeline, which has evolved through ongoing commercial negotiations and structuring of multi-phase deployments.

FY2026 Outlook Reaffirmed

Based on current backlog, active customer programs, and ongoing conversion of LOIs into purchase orders, AmpliTech reaffirms its previously announced expectation to achieve at least $50 million in revenue for fiscal year 2026.

Investor Earnings Call Details

Date/Time: Thursday, April 9th, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET Dial-in Number: 1-833-630-0019 (domestic) or 1-412-317-1807 (international) Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file and call transcript will be posted to AmpliTech’s news page when available. Investor Questions: May be submitted to investors @amplitechgroup.com prior to the call



About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGW) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced RF and microwave signal-processing components and systems for satellite, 5G/6G telecom, quantum computing, defense, and space applications. Its five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductor Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group 5G Divisions work symbiotically and serve customers worldwide. Through continuous innovation and U.S.-based manufacturing, AmpliTech is enabling the next generation of connectivity and communication systems. For further information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that company’s certifications, new product developments and projections are based on continuation of receipt of orders against signed LOI’s, the Company will be able to increase its gross margins in future production and positive market conditions will exist. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

X: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

LinkedIn: AmpliTech Group Inc

Investor Social Media

X: @AMPG_IR

StockTwits: @AMPG_IR

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com