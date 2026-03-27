SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Schedule for First Quarter 2026 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, expects to release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, April 23, 2026, after the close of the market. The company will hold a related conference call and webcast on Friday, April 24, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 888-338-9469 and requesting the “SB Financial Group Conference Call.” The conference call will also be webcast live at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial Group website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 27 offices: 25 in eleven Ohio counties and two in Northeast, Indiana, and 27 ATMs. State Bank has four loan production offices located throughout Ohio and Indiana. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State and Kentucky. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

419-783-8920

Anthony V. Cosentino

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

419-785-3663