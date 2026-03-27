Avocado Green Mattress Gains Early 2026 Industry Recognition

Los Angeles, CA, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress , the leader in certified organic and nontoxic sleep products, is already gaining significant recognition in 2026, earning top honors across several major award programs in the first months of the year. Highlights include wins from Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Bedding Awards , Shop TODAY 2026 Sleep Awards , theSkimm Sleep Awards 2026 , Forbes Vetted Best Product Awards , and Wirecutter’s Best Latex Mattresses of 2026 .

These accolades point to a larger industry shift: organic is no longer a niche preference; it’s becoming the mainstream standard. Across these awards, Avocado’s products were recognized for exceptional comfort, support, and naturally cooling performance, achieved through certified organic materials rather than synthetic alternatives.

"To see Avocado's dedication and commitment to transparency recognized in this way is truly humbling,” says Mark Abrials, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. “We've always believed that doing right by the consumer means doing right by everyone: from the farmers and makers in our supply chain to the families who bring our products home. We create accessible products for every stage of life, from 9 months to 99 years, and these awards affirm that our mission is felt beyond our own four walls. We are deeply honored and more motivated than ever to lead the way in responsible, transparent manufacturing."

Additionally, Avocado Green Mattress has been recognized as a “Best Mattress” to purchase in 2026 by numerous media outlets, including

The growing momentum behind organic bedding reflects a deeper consumer shift, from healthier sleep environments to personal well-being, and ultimately to healthier communities and a more sustainable planet. Avocado continues to lead this movement with responsibly sourced, certified organic latex, wool, and cotton, setting a higher standard for what bedding should deliver. With multiple high-profile wins already secured early in the year, the brand looks ahead to the rest of 2026 with strong optimism and expectations for continued recognition.

For more information, please visit www.avocadogreenmattress.com .

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado’s dream is to be the world’s most sustainable brand — the pinnacle of certified organic, nontoxic mattresses; luxury bedding; and solid wood furniture. We are radically transparent about our materials and manufacturing, adhere to the most rigorous global standards, and build products that are better for people and the planet.

Avocado meets the highest global full-product standards for organic integrity, product safety, and responsible manufacturing — including GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for nontoxic standards; and GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions. This rare combination of full-product certifications reflects a level of transparency and verification that is uncommon in the mattress industry. Avocado is a “Best for the World” B Corporation, Climate Label Certified, and a Pinnacle Award winner from 1% for the Planet.