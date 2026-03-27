Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

Companies mentioned in this article: VisionWave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV), Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ: DWSN), SLB (NYSE: SLB), Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS), C3.ai (NYSE: AI)

Key Takeaways:

VisionWave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) announced the completion of an internal research paper evaluating RF-based subsurface sensing architectures, outlining a conceptual framework combining advanced antenna design, edge-based signal processing, and physics-informed computational models for enhanced subsurface visibility.

The research initiative follows VisionWave’s recently announced Letter of Engagement with the National Oil Company of Liberia for offshore petroleum Blocks LB-4 and LB-5 and represents the company’s strategy to approach subsurface exploration as a sensing and intelligence challenge.

The proposed architecture is designed to analyze electromagnetic responses in the volume ahead of the sensing source — unlike conventional approaches that primarily measure formation properties surrounding the drill path — using directional RF transmission, multi-element receiver arrays, and adaptive signal processing.

VisionWave emphasizes that the research paper represents a technical evaluation and conceptual framework, not an existing commercial product, and remains subject to significant technical validation, environmental dependencies, and engineering development.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary — The global subsurface exploration and production technology market exceeds $150 billion annually. The foundational sensing methodologies — seismic surveys, electromagnetic logging, resistivity measurements — have remained largely unchanged for decades. The companies that introduce next-generation sensing and computational capabilities into this market are targeting one of the largest and most structurally underinnovated sectors in the global economy.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) announced the completion of an internal research paper evaluating radio-frequency (RF)-based subsurface sensing architectures as part of its broader long-term strategy in energy, infrastructure intelligence, and subsurface mapping. The research examines the feasibility of near-source RF sensing systems intended to provide enhanced subsurface visibility in select geological conditions, outlining a potential framework combining advanced antenna design, edge-based signal processing, and physics-informed computational models.

Unlike conventional approaches that primarily measure formation properties surrounding the drill path, the proposed architecture is designed to analyze electromagnetic responses in the volume ahead of the sensing source. This is achieved through directional RF transmission, multi-element receiver arrays, and adaptive signal processing techniques intended to distinguish between direct-path signals, environmental interference, and formation-dependent responses. The research also evaluates antenna configurations integrated within mechanically robust structures capable of operating in high-pressure and high-temperature environments.

“We are approaching subsurface exploration as a sensing and intelligence challenge rather than a purely mechanical process,” said Doug Davis, CEO of VisionWave. “While still at a research and evaluation stage, we believe this direction represents a meaningful long-term opportunity to enhance how subsurface environments are understood.”

The Company views this research as part of a broader strategy following its recently announced Letter of Engagement with the National Oil Company of Liberia. VisionWave emphasizes that the technologies described remain conceptual and subject to significant technical validation, with no assurance of successful development or commercial implementation.

CONTINUED… Read this and more on VisionWave at: Equity-Insider.com

In other industry developments:

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ: DWSN) — Legacy Seismic Provider Investing in Next-Generation Acquisition Technology

Dawson Geophysical, the largest U.S.-based onshore seismic data acquisition company, signed a $24.2 million equipment purchase agreement with Geospace Technologies for Pioneer ultralight seismic land node systems. The investment positions Dawson to capture demand for higher-fidelity subsurface data as exploration programs scale. Dawson reported a 5% year-over-year revenue increase and significant margin improvement in recent quarters, reflecting growing demand for seismic services. The company’s investment in next-generation nodes underscores the industry’s recognition that legacy sensing platforms require modernization.

SLB (NYSE: SLB) — AI-Driven Subsurface Modeling and Digital Exploration Platforms

SLB, the world’s largest oilfield services company, continues to advance AI-driven subsurface characterization through its Delfi digital platform, which integrates machine learning with conventional geophysical workflows to improve reservoir modeling and exploration targeting. SLB reported full-year 2025 revenue of approximately $36 billion and continues to invest in digital transformation across the upstream sector. The company’s approach — layering computational intelligence on top of existing measurement systems — parallels VisionWave’s research strategy of augmenting conventional methods with advanced sensing and real-time data interpretation.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) — Seismic Sensing Hardware and Adjacent Market Expansion

Geospace Technologies designs and manufactures seismic instruments, including the Pioneer nodal system selected by Dawson Geophysical. The company also develops sensor technology for industrial and defense applications, providing exposure to multiple end markets. Geospace’s hardware innovations in miniaturized, high-sensitivity geophones and wireless node systems reflect the broader trend toward more capable, distributed sensing architectures in subsurface environments — the same direction VisionWave’s research paper explores from an RF perspective.

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) — Enterprise AI Platform Applied to Energy and Industrial Markets

C3.ai provides enterprise AI software with applications across energy, defense, and industrial sectors. The company’s platform enables organizations to build and deploy AI applications for predictive maintenance, sensor data fusion, and operational optimization — use cases directly relevant to the computational frameworks described in VisionWave’s research paper. C3.ai has partnerships with energy majors including Baker Hughes and Shell, demonstrating the growing adoption of AI-driven data interpretation in exploration and production environments.

The subsurface exploration market is one of the largest and most structurally underinnovated sectors in the global economy. VisionWave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) just published a research framework for RF-based subsurface sensing architectures that could introduce an entirely new signal pathway into conventional exploration workflows. The company holds an exclusive engagement for offshore Blocks LB-4 and LB-5 in Liberia and is advancing its defense-grade sensing capabilities toward energy and infrastructure applications.

For more information on VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV), visit Equity-Insider.com

Article Source: https://equity-insider.com/2025/09/11/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-potentially-relevant-in-2025-26/

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