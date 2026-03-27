VIRTUNE AB (PUBL) PUBLISHES ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2025

 | Source: Virtune AB (Publ) Virtune AB (Publ)

The annual report and audit report for Virtune AB (Publ) for the financial year 2025 are now available, either via the attached PDF or via our website: https://virtune.com/.


 

Attachment


Tags

pressrelease

Attachments

Virtune annual report 2025
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading