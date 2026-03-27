Notice on the Decisions Adopted at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for 2026

Urbo bankas UAB (hereinafter - “the Bank”), company code 112027077, address: Konstitucijos pr.18B, Vilnius.

We hereby inform you about the decisions adopted at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank which was held on 27 March 2026 (please see the attached documents).

For more information please contact: Head of Business Division Julius Ivaška, ph.: +370 601 04 453, e-mail: media@urbo.lt

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