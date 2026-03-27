Vector Institute Extends Collaboration With Roche

TORONTO, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Vector Institute announced the renewal of its collaboration with Roche through 2030, extending a connection that has advanced artificial intelligence (AI) research and application in health since 2020.

Vector's collaborative model has enabled joint research projects between Roche, Vector’s community of leading AI researchers, and other industry partners. One notable initiative involved using AI to analyze social media posts to identify patterns in long COVID symptoms, helping clinicians better understand and treat patients. Vector also provides partners such as Roche with access to talent and recruitment support, AI engineering capabilities, and specialized training programs designed to accelerate AI adoption.

“When you get the right industry partners at the table with Vector researchers, real breakthroughs happen,” says Cameron Schuler, Chief Commercialization Officer and Vice President, Industry Innovation, Vector Institute. "Multi-year industry–research relationships show how powerful collaboration can be in delivering tangible health care improvements."

About the Vector Institute

Launched in 2017, the Vector Institute works with industry, institutions, startups, and governments to build AI talent and drive research excellence in AI to develop and sustain AI-based innovation to foster economic growth and improve the lives of Canadians.

Vector aims to advance AI research, increase adoption in industry and health through programs for talent, commercialization, and application, and lead Canada towards the responsible use of AI. Programs for industry, led by top AI practitioners, offer foundations for applications in products and processes, company-specific guidance, training for professionals, and connections to workforce-ready talent. Vector is funded by the Government of Ontario, the Government of Canada, and leading industry sponsors from across multiple sectors of Canadian Industry.