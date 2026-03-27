Publication of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

Paris-La Défense, 27 March 2026, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) – Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 – ASY) filed the original French version of its Universal Registration Document for the 2025 financial year with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French securities regulator) on 27 March 2026.

The English-language version of the 2025 Universal Registration Document will be available in the coming weeks.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulations and may be viewed and downloaded on Assystem’s website (https://www.assystem.com/fr/investisseurs/) and on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Assystem’s 2025 Universal Registration Document notably includes the following information:

the 2025 annual financial report;

the Statutory Auditors’ reports and information about their fees; and

the management report, including the sustainability statement and the corporate governance report.





2026 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

23 April 2026: First-quarter 2026 revenue release

22 May 2026: Annual General Meeting

23 July 2026: First-half 2026 revenue release

15 September 2026: First-half 2026 results release – Presentation meeting on Wednesday 16 September at 8.30 a.m. (CEST)

27 October 2026: Third-quarter 2026 revenue release

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem is now ranked among the world’s top three independent nuclear engineering leaders. With over 60 years’ experience in highly regulated sectors, the group supports public and industrial stakeholders in the delivery of complex and strategic infrastructure projects, subject to stringent safety and security requirements.

Assystem brings together 8,000 experts across 13 countries and operates throughout the entire project lifecycle, providing engineering, project management and digital solutions.

Assystem forms part of the Euronext Tech Leaders, CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC Industrials, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All-Share, PEA-PME 150 and MSCI Small cap Index France indices. To find out more, visit www.assystem.com

CONTACTS

Malène Korvin – Chief Financial Officer – mkorvin@assystem.com

Jean-Baptiste Guillerme – Vice President Marketing and Communication – jbguillerme@assystem.com

Agnès Villeret – Komodo – Investor relations – agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

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