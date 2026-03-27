EUROAPI - Availability of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

Press Release







Availability of the 2025 Universal Registration Document, including the Annual Financial Report

Paris – March 27, 2026 – EUROAPI announces the publication of its 2025 Universal Registration Document in ESEF format, filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on March 27, 2026.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document contains in particular:

The annual financial report, including the management report that encompasses namely the Corporate Governance report, the sustainability statement and the company and consolidated statements;

The statutory auditors’ reports, including the special report on the regulated agreements;

The disclosures relating to statutory auditors’ fees; and

The disclosures relating to the description of the share buy-back program.

This document is available on EUROAPI’s website: https://www.euroapi.com/en/investors/regulatory-information/financial-reports and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). The document is made available to the public under the conditions provided by the regulations in force.

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active pharmaceutical ingredients to sustainably meet customers’ and patients’ needs around the world. We are a leading player with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while also developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

With strong R&D capabilities and five manufacturing sites located in Europe, EUROAPI provides its clients with high-quality API solutions in more than 80 countries. Our 3000+ people are committed to building together the future of public health by advancing and securing access to essential active ingredients, at the core of the healthcare value chain. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris: EAPI. Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Relations contact:

Laurence Bollack

Tel.: +33 (0)6 81 86 80 19

mr@euroapi.com















Investor Relations contact:

Sophie Palliez-Capian

Tel.: +33 (0)6 87 89 33 51

Sophie.palliez@euroapi.com







Léa Massonneau

Tel: +33 (0)7 60 32 29 50

lea.massonneau@euroapi.com





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