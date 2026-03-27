CZR Exchange Launches CZR DEX, Expanding Into High-Performance On-Chain Trading

George Town, Cayman Islands, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CZR DEX

CZR Exchange, a global cryptocurrency trading platform offering spot and derivatives markets, today announced the launch of CZR DEX (czrdex.com), a decentralized trading platform designed to deliver high-performance execution and an improved user experience in on-chain markets.

The launch marks a significant step in CZR Exchange’s strategic expansion into decentralized finance (DeFi), as the company advances a hybrid trading model that integrates centralized infrastructure with decentralized trading capabilities.

CZR DEX has been developed to address key limitations historically associated with decentralized trading environments, including latency, fragmented liquidity, and complex user interfaces.

The platform is engineered to deliver faster execution speeds, real-time trading functionality, and a simplified, intuitive user experience, while maintaining the core principle of self-custody. Unlike traditional automated market maker (AMM) models, CZR DEX is designed to provide a trading experience more aligned with professional, order book-based environments.

“Our objective is to bring performance and usability to on-chain trading,” said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CZR Exchange. “Users should not have to compromise between control and execution quality. CZR DEX is built to deliver both.”

CZR DEX operates alongside CZR Exchange’s existing centralized platform, forming part of a broader, integrated trading ecosystem. By combining centralized and decentralized components, CZR Exchange aims to offer users flexible custody options, deeper liquidity access, and a more seamless trading experience across environments.

The hybrid model reflects the company’s long-term vision of building infrastructure that bridges the strengths of both systems—centralized performance and decentralized transparency.

“The future of trading is not purely centralized or decentralized,” Rothkopf added. “It is a convergence of both, designed to deliver efficiency, flexibility, and control at scale.”

The introduction of CZR DEX comes amid a broader shift across the digital asset industry, where exchanges are increasingly exploring hybrid architectures. As regulatory frameworks evolve and user expectations expand, platforms that balance performance, compliance, and asset ownership are gaining traction.

While centralized exchanges continue to lead in liquidity and volume, decentralized platforms have attracted users seeking transparency and direct asset control. CZR Exchange’s hybrid approach is positioned to align with this evolving market structure.

CZR Exchange stated that CZR DEX has been developed with scalability as a core priority. The platform’s infrastructure is designed to support increasing trading volumes, improved responsiveness, and ongoing feature expansion as adoption grows.

The company plans to continue enhancing the platform through iterative development, focusing on performance optimization, user experience improvements, and expanded functionality.

CZR DEX is now live and accessible at: https://czrdex.com

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

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